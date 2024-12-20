Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 20, 2024 / 10:03 AM

Katy Perry releases '1432' with four new songs

By Jessica Inman
Katy Perry attends the Baby2Baby annual gala on November 9. She released a deluxe version of "143" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Katy Perry attends the Baby2Baby annual gala on November 9. She released a deluxe version of "143" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Katy Perry on Friday released an updated version of her previously released 143.

The deluxe album, 1432, includes four new songs, including "I Woke Up," "Has a Heart," "No Tears for New Year's" and "OK."

Advertisement

She shared the news on social media just after midnight.

"I WOKE UP and wanted to give my KatyCats and early holiday gift," she said. "To everyone who HAS A HEART, I wish you NO MORE TEARS FOR NEW YEAR'S. I'm always gonna be around no matter if you're up or down."

That last line is a nod to the lyrics in "OK."

"Hey, it's gonna be OK. I'm always gonna be around matter if you're up or down. Hey, what did I say? I'm never gonna let you drown, no matter if you're up or down."

Advertisement

Perry released 143 in September.

"I don't know about you but 143, for me, is a message from my angels. It means 'I love you,' in some digital language," she said at the time.

The new songs are produced by Lukas Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke.

When Perry released "Woman's World" earlier this year, she received backlash for her collaboration with the producer because of Kesha's allegations that he sexually and emotionally abused her. Gottwald sued Kesha for defamation.

She is set to embark on her Lifetimes tour in April.

Katy Perry turns 40: a look back

Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

k

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson to join Andrea Bocelli in Grammy holiday special
Music // 3 days ago
Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson to join Andrea Bocelli in Grammy holiday special
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- CBS is teasing "Christmas with Andrea Bocelli & Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special," which premieres Dec. 24 on Christmas Eve.
Imagine Dragons release new version of 'Take Me to the Beach' featuring Ado
Music // 3 days ago
Imagine Dragons release new version of 'Take Me to the Beach' featuring Ado
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Imagine Dragons released a new version of "Take Me to the Beach" featuring the Japanese singer Ado on Monday.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Taylor Swift releases behind-the-scenes video clips on birthday
Music // 6 days ago
Taylor Swift releases behind-the-scenes video clips on birthday
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is celebrating her 35th birthday with a new archival component to her website.
Stray Kids release 'Hop' mixtape, 'Walkin on Water' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Stray Kids release 'Hop' mixtape, 'Walkin on Water' music video
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released its debut mixtape, "Hop," and a music video for the song "Walkin on Water."
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre release 'Missionary' album
Music // 1 week ago
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre release 'Missionary' album
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have released their new album, "Missionary."
Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan win big at the Billboard Music Awards
Music // 1 week ago
Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan win big at the Billboard Music Awards
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wallen were among the big winners at Thursday's Billboard Music Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 week ago
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Billboard Music Awards will take place Thursday and air on Fox and Fire TV channels.
Mariah Carey is set to perform on Netflix's 'NFL Christmas Gameday'
Music // 1 week ago
Mariah Carey is set to perform on Netflix's 'NFL Christmas Gameday'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey set to perform her iconic song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers face off at 1 p.m. EST.
Rose performs, recalls Blackpink audition on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 week ago
Rose performs, recalls Blackpink audition on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Rosé performed a medley of "APT." and "Toxic Till the End" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Keith Richards, Rachel Griffiths
'Survivor' names its Season 47 winner
'Survivor' names its Season 47 winner
2024's worst movies: Franchises adrift, original nonsense
2024's worst movies: Franchises adrift, original nonsense
Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics
Netflix shares first 'Sweet Magnolias' Season 4 pics
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement