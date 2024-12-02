Trending
Music
Dec. 2, 2024 / 10:51 AM

Megan Thee Stallion joins Twice in 'Strategy' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Twice released a preview of its music video for "Strategy" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Twice released a preview of its music video for "Strategy" featuring Megan Thee Stallion. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is teasing its upcoming music video with Megan Thee Stallion.

The K-pop group shared a preview Sunday of its video for the song "Strategy."

The "Strategy" teaser features individual shots of the members of Twice and a glimpse of Megan Thee Stallion. The American singer and rapper is seen wearing a plaid skirt and white tee while holding a bedazzled megaphone.

In another scene, Twice is shown performing a dance routine while wearing matching pink outfits.

In a new teaser released Monday, the members of Twice are seen dancing while wearing coordinating black and white outfits at a shooting range.

"Strategy" appears on Twice's forthcoming EP of the same name. The group will release the album and the "Strategy" music video Friday.

Strategy also features the tracks "Kiss My Troubles Away," "Like It Like It," "Sweetest Obsession," "Keeper," "Magical" and a Twice-only version of "Strategy." The EP is Twice's first Korean release since With You-th in February.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

