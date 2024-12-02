AC/DC to tour North America for first time in almost a decade

Singer Brian Johnson (L) and lead guitarist Angus Young (R) of AC/DC perform in Germany in 2015. The group is touring North America in 2025. Photo by Friso Gentsch/EPA

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- AC/DC is taking its Power Up Tour to North America beginning April 10. The Australian rock band reunited in 2020 and released its Power Up album that same year, after navigating several challenges. Advertisement

Malcom Young, who helped create AC/DC in 1973, died in 2017 following a battle with dementia. His nephew, Stevie Young, took his place in 2014.

Drummer Phil Rudd, meanwhile, ran into trouble in 2015. He faced charges related to illegal drug possession and threatening his employee.

He was replaced in 2023 by Matt Laug, Billboard reports, while bass guitarist Cliff Williams, who retired in 2016, was recently succeeded by Chris Chaney.

AC/DC returns to the road in the United States for the first time in nine years.⚡️ Tickets to the 2025 Power Up North American Tour go on sale December 6 at 12PM local time. Go to https://t.co/WMj5iTT3eX for more info. pic.twitter.com/eB7hWylJbl— AC/DC (@acdc) December 2, 2024

The Power Up North American Tour begins April 10 in Minneapolis.

Other stops include:

April 14 -- Arlington, Texas

April 18 -- Pasadena, Calif.

April 22 -- British Columbia

April 26 -- Las Vegas

April 30 -- Detroit

May 4 -- Foxborough, Mass.

May 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 12 -- Landover, Md.

May 16 -- Tampa, Fla.

May 20 -- Nashville

May 24 -- Chicago

May 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets are available for purchase Friday.