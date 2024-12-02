Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 2, 2024 / 11:24 AM

AC/DC to tour North America for first time in almost a decade

By Jessica Inman
Singer Brian Johnson (L) and lead guitarist Angus Young (R) of AC/DC perform in Germany in 2015. The group is touring North America in 2025. Photo by Friso Gentsch/EPA
Singer Brian Johnson (L) and lead guitarist Angus Young (R) of AC/DC perform in Germany in 2015. The group is touring North America in 2025. Photo by Friso Gentsch/EPA

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- AC/DC is taking its Power Up Tour to North America beginning April 10.

The Australian rock band reunited in 2020 and released its Power Up album that same year, after navigating several challenges.

Advertisement

Malcom Young, who helped create AC/DC in 1973, died in 2017 following a battle with dementia. His nephew, Stevie Young, took his place in 2014.

Drummer Phil Rudd, meanwhile, ran into trouble in 2015. He faced charges related to illegal drug possession and threatening his employee.

He was replaced in 2023 by Matt Laug, Billboard reports, while bass guitarist Cliff Williams, who retired in 2016, was recently succeeded by Chris Chaney.

The Power Up North American Tour begins April 10 in Minneapolis.

Other stops include:

April 14 -- Arlington, Texas

Advertisement

April 18 -- Pasadena, Calif.

April 22 -- British Columbia

April 26 -- Las Vegas

April 30 -- Detroit

May 4 -- Foxborough, Mass.

May 8 -- Pittsburgh, Pa.

May 12 -- Landover, Md.

May 16 -- Tampa, Fla.

May 20 -- Nashville

May 24 -- Chicago

May 28 -- Cleveland, Ohio.

Tickets are available for purchase Friday.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Megan Thee Stallion joins Twice in 'Strategy' music video teaser
Music // 1 hour ago
Megan Thee Stallion joins Twice in 'Strategy' music video teaser
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released two previews of its music video for "Strategy" featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44
Music // 1 day ago
Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44.
Ateez's 'Golden Hour: Part. 2' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Ateez's 'Golden Hour: Part. 2' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Ateez's "Golden Hour: Part. 2" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
The Weeknd to release 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' album Jan. 24
Music // 4 days ago
The Weeknd to release 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' album Jan. 24
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Weeknd announced his upcoming album's release date. "Hurry Up Tomorrow" drops Jan. 24.
LL Cool J to perform in 'Rock the Bells' special on Dec. 5
Music // 4 days ago
LL Cool J to perform in 'Rock the Bells' special on Dec. 5
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- LL Cool J is set to perform in his "Rock the Bells Festival" on Dec. 5.
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
Music // 5 days ago
V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star V released a teaser for "Winter Ahead," his holiday song with Park Hyo-shin.
Rod Stewart to headline 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury festival
Music // 6 days ago
Rod Stewart to headline 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury festival
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Rod Stewart will perform during the Sunday "Legend" slot at Glastonbury music festival.
Eagles add April shows to Las Vegas residency
Music // 6 days ago
Eagles add April shows to Las Vegas residency
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced additional dates for their Las Vegas residency show at the Sphere.
Katy Perry is adding more stops to 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Music // 6 days ago
Katy Perry is adding more stops to 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is teasing new dates for her "Lifetimes Tour."
Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift among top Billboard Music Awards nominees
Music // 1 week ago
Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift among top Billboard Music Awards nominees
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Michelle Buteau will host the Billboard Music Awards Dec. 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Chrissy Teigen, Kaley Cuoco
Famous birthdays for Nov. 30: Chrissy Teigen, Kaley Cuoco
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement