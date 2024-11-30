Advertisement
Nov. 30, 2024 / 4:57 PM

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar dead at 44

By Karen Butler
My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio
My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died at the age of 44.

TMZ reported Friday that Bryar's decomposing remains were discovered Tuesday in his Tennessee home after animal control officers were called and two dogs were taken out of the residence.

Bryar reportedly was last seen on Nov. 4.

"The band asks for your patience and understanding as they process the news of Bob's passing," a representative for the New Jersey band told Billboard Saturday.

The cause of Bryar's death is under investigation.

Foul play is not suspected and all of his weapons and musical instruments were accounted for.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004, replacing the band's original drummer, Matt Pelissier.

He was the group's longest-running percussionist, but left in 2010, retired from the music business and became a real estate agent.

My Chemical Romance broke up in 2013, but has reunited several times since then.

The band is slated to embark on a 10-city concert tour, starting in Seattle on July 11.

Bryar had not been expected to perform with them.

Bryar also served as the sound engineer for the rock group The Used earlier in his career.

