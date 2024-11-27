Trending
Nov. 27, 2024 / 1:48 PM

LL Cool J to perform in 'Rock the Bells' special on Dec. 5

By Jessica Inman
LL Cool J arrives on the red carpet at the Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2023. His "Rock the Bells Festival" will premiere on MTV Dec. 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
LL Cool J arrives on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2023. His "Rock the Bells Festival" will premiere on MTV Dec. 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- LL Cool J's Rock the Bells Festival performance will air on MTV on Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. EST.

His set will include "Mama Said Knock You Out."

A preview shows the hip-hop artist performing the song.

"MTV's gonna knock you out with a special performance from the one and only LL Cool J," a short clip teases.

He will also perform "Going Back to Cali," "Rock the Bells" and "All I Have."

LL Cool J, who has two Grammy award wins to his name, recently released The Force, his first album in more than a decade.

He also recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards.

"As the CEO and founder of Rock the Bells, he leads a global movement dedicated to celebrating Hip-Hop's legacy while creating groundbreaking, modern experiences," a press release states.

LL Cool J: 20 images of the hip-hop icon

LL Cool J (L) meets 15-year-old Kenan Malkic from Bosnia, who lost his limbs from a land mine. LL Cool J gifted Malkic an autographed book during a book signing event in New York City on December 21, 1997. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

