The Weeknd to release 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' album Jan. 24

1 of 5 | Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye attends the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. He announced the release date of his upcoming album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow" on Wednesday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The Weeknd is sharing his upcoming album's release date. Hurry Up Tomorrow drops Jan. 24. Advertisement

Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) shared the news on social media Wednesday, and that post generated some 84,000 likes.

The singer released the first song from that album, "Dancing in the Flames," along with a music video, in September.

"The very thing that once made me invincible failed on the world stage. A new trauma surfaced, opening floodgates. A new path awaits," Tesfaye said when sharing his album's title. "When today ends, I'll discover who I am. Hurry up Tomorrow."

He is also set to star in a psychological thriller of the same name alongside Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan.

