Rod Stewart to headline 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury festival

1 of 2 | Rod Stewart will perform during the Sunday "Legend" slot at Glastonbury music festival. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Rod Stewart will headline the "Legend" slot at the 2025 Glastonbury music festival. Organizers announced Tuesday that Stewart, 79, will perform during the coveted Sunday time slot June 29. Advertisement

Previous "Legend" headliners include Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, James Brown and David Bowie, Shania Twain and Dolly Parton.

The 2025 festival will be held June 25-29 in Somerset, England. Tickets went on sale earlier this month and were sold out as of Nov. 17.

Additional performers have yet to be announced.

We're excited to announce that Sir @RodStewart will play the Sunday teatime legend slot at Glastonbury 2025. pic.twitter.com/RP1kWuUZeU— Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 26, 2024

Stewart last performed at Glastonbury at the 2002 festival. The British singer, known for such hits as "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy," "You Wear It Well" and "Maggie May," announced last week that he plans to retire from "large-scale world tours" following the conclusion of his One Last Time tour.

"This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire," Stewart said on Instagram. "I love what I do, and I do what I love."

"I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79," he added. "I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next -- smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not..."