Nov. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is teasing his new song with Park Hyo-shin. The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a teaser for the holiday song "Winter Ahead" on Tuesday. Advertisement

The "Winter Ahead" preview shows V get close to a love interest and appear to celebrate his birthday with a group of people all dressed in white.

A first teaser for "Winter Ahead" showed V wake up in the dark on a rainy day and carve his initial into a statue of a woman.

V and Park, a singer, actor and longtime friend of V, will release "Winter Ahead" on Friday.

For the holidays, V will also release a new version of "White Christmas" featuring vocals from late singer Bing Crosby. The song is slated for release Dec. 6.

BTS also consists of Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. Jin released his debut solo album, Happy, earlier this month.

