Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 26, 2024 / 3:36 PM

V of BTS shares romantic 'Winter Ahead' teaser

By Annie Martin
V released a teaser for "Winter Ahead," his holiday song with Park Hyo-shin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | V released a teaser for "Winter Ahead," his holiday song with Park Hyo-shin. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V is teasing his new song with Park Hyo-shin.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, released a teaser for the holiday song "Winter Ahead" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The "Winter Ahead" preview shows V get close to a love interest and appear to celebrate his birthday with a group of people all dressed in white.

A first teaser for "Winter Ahead" showed V wake up in the dark on a rainy day and carve his initial into a statue of a woman.

V and Park, a singer, actor and longtime friend of V, will release "Winter Ahead" on Friday.

For the holidays, V will also release a new version of "White Christmas" featuring vocals from late singer Bing Crosby. The song is slated for release Dec. 6.

BTS also consists of Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook. Jin released his debut solo album, Happy, earlier this month.

Advertisement

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Rod Stewart to headline 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury festival
Music // 4 hours ago
Rod Stewart to headline 'Legend' slot at Glastonbury festival
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Rod Stewart will perform during the Sunday "Legend" slot at Glastonbury music festival.
Eagles add April shows to Las Vegas residency
Music // 5 hours ago
Eagles add April shows to Las Vegas residency
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles announced additional dates for their Las Vegas residency show at the Sphere.
Katy Perry is adding more stops to 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Music // 1 day ago
Katy Perry is adding more stops to 'The Lifetimes Tour'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Katy Perry is teasing new dates for her "Lifetimes Tour."
Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift among top Billboard Music Awards nominees
Music // 1 day ago
Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift among top Billboard Music Awards nominees
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Michelle Buteau will host the Billboard Music Awards Dec. 12.
Elton John says he has lost sight in his right eye
Music // 1 day ago
Elton John says he has lost sight in his right eye
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Elton John has announced he lost the sight in his right eye.
Beyonce, Kelly Rowland attend opening of Michelle Williams' Broadway show
Music // 2 days ago
Beyonce, Kelly Rowland attend opening of Michelle Williams' Broadway show
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Beyonce and Kelly Rowland attended the opening of their former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams' Broadway show.
Kendrick Lamar releases new album 'GNX'
Music // 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar releases new album 'GNX'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Kendrick Lamar has released a new album called "GNX."
Tyler, the Creator's 'Chromakopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Music // 3 days ago
Tyler, the Creator's 'Chromakopia' tops U.S. album chart for 3rd week
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Tyler, the Creator's "Chromakopia" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a third week.
Jelly Roll releases 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' track 'Run It'
Music // 4 days ago
Jelly Roll releases 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' track 'Run It'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll has released "Run It," a new song for the upcoming movie "Sonic the Hedgehog 3," which premieres Dec. 20.
Blackpink's Rosé releases 'Number One Girl' single, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Blackpink's Rosé releases 'Number One Girl' single, music video
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Rosé released a single and music video for "Number One Girl," a song from her debut solo album, "Rosie."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Muppet Vision 3D closing, but iconic characters to take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney World
Muppet Vision 3D closing, but iconic characters to take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney World
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement