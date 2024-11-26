Trending
Music
Nov. 26, 2024 / 11:13 AM

Eagles add April shows to Las Vegas residency

By Annie Martin
The Eagles announced additional dates for their Las Vegas residency show at the Sphere. Photo by Kevin Mazur courtesy of Scoop Marketing
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Eagles have added April dates to their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere.

The rock band announced four additional shows in a press release Tuesday "due to overwhelming demand."

The new dates are April 4, 5, 11 and 12.

The Eagles initially announced an eight-date residency at the Sphere, which began in September. The band later added dates through March 2025.

With the April dates, the Eagles will now perform a total of 32 shows over 16 weekends. Tickets for the April shows go on sale Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. EST, with pre-sales to begin Dec. 3.

The Eagles will next perform Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14.

The Sphere is a sphere-shaped venue featuring next-generation technologies. It opened in September 2023.

The Eagles' residency offers fans "the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide."

