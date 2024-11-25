1 of 5 | Zach Bryan shows off his New Male Artist of the Year Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2023. He is a Top Artist contender at the Billboard Music Awards. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Michelle Buteau will host the Billboard Music Awards, which premieres Dec. 12.
"Music is just one of those magical devices that can bring people together no matter what walk of life they're from. And that's what makes the Billboard Music Awards so special," said Buteau, a Women in Film honoree, in a press release. "These amazing, chart topping artists deserve to be celebrated and that's exactly what we're going to do!"
The Top Artist contenders are Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen and Sabrina Carpenter.
Swift was the winner last year, and she and Drake are tied with 39 lifetime wins.
Carpenter is among the musicians who could receive their first awards at the upcoming ceremony. Teddy Swims, Tyler, Benson Boone, Shaboozey, Tommy Richman, Falling in Reverse, Forest Frank, Junior H, ENHYPEN, Muni Long, The Red Clay Strays and Chappell Roan could also take home their first wins.
"The BBMAs will celebrate music's greatest achievements and entertain fans with exclusive original performances created by the world's biggest chart-topping artists, artist interviews, and award celebrations taking place from global locations and in the midst of sold-out tours," an official description said.
The performances will air on Fox, Paramount+ and Amazon Fire TV at 8 p.m. EST.
Check out the nominations below.
Top Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Drake
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top New Artist
Benson Boone
Tommy Richman
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Top Male Artist
Zach Bryan
Luke Combs
Drake
Post Malone
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Taylor Swift
SZA
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Zach Bryan
Drake
Taylor Swift
SZA
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Artist
Zach Bryan
Sabrina Carpenter
Billie Eilish
Taylor Swift
Morgan Wallen
Top Hot 100 Song
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Jack Harlow "Lovin on Me"
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves "I Remember Everything"
Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us"
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Top Radio Song
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Jack Harlow "Lovin on Me"
Tate McRae "Greedy"
Taylor Swift "Cruel Summer"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Top Selling Song
Benson Boone "Beautiful Things"
Jung Kook "Standing Next to You"
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen "I Had Some Help"
Shaboozey "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Teddy Swims "Lose Control"
Taylor Swift arrives on the red carpet at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Swift took home Top Artist in 2023, 2015 and 2013. Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo