Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Elton John has announced he lost the sight in his right eye. The Grammy winner told ABC's Good Morning America Monday that the problem stemmed from an infection he suffered last summer. Advertisement

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," John, 77, said. "My left eye's not the greatest."

He said plans to complete a new album are on hold while he adapts to these challenges.

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything."@eltonofficial reveals to @robinroberts that he has lost vision in his right eye in July after an infection. pic.twitter.com/KxFv4KbLyi— Good Morning America (@GMA) November 25, 2024

"There is hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I'm kinda stuck at the moment," John said.

"I can do something like this, but going into a studio and recording? I don't know because I can't see a lyric for a start."

A documentary called Elton John: Never Too Late is set to premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 13.

It was directed by R.J. Cutler and John's husband David Furnish.

