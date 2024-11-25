Trending
Nov. 25, 2024

Elton John says he has lost sight in his right eye

By Karen Butler
British Singer Elton John is suffering from the loss of sight in his right eye. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Elton John has announced he lost the sight in his right eye.

The Grammy winner told ABC's Good Morning America Monday that the problem stemmed from an infection he suffered last summer.

"It kinda floored me, and I can't see anything. I can't read anything, I can't watch anything," John, 77, said. "My left eye's not the greatest."

He said plans to complete a new album are on hold while he adapts to these challenges.

"There is hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I'm kinda stuck at the moment," John said.

"I can do something like this, but going into a studio and recording? I don't know because I can't see a lyric for a start."

A documentary called Elton John: Never Too Late is set to premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 13.

It was directed by R.J. Cutler and John's husband David Furnish.

Elton John memorabilia goes up for auction at Christie's

Photographs, art, furniture, fashion and other collectables are on display and to be sold at auction as part of Elton John's "Goodbye Peachtree Road" collection at Christie's in New York City on February 13, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

