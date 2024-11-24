Beyonce, Kelly Rowland attend opening of Michelle Williams' Broadway show

Destiny's Child perform during the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2013 in New Orleans. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Beyonce and Kelly Rowland attended the opening of their former Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams' Broadway show. Williams can now be seen in the stage musical, Death Becomes Her. Advertisement

Beyonce posted a gallery of photos on Instagram Saturday, showing the trio reuniting at Williams' show on Thursday night in New York.

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, also attended the performance and shared the photos on her account, commenting: "It is always great seeing Destiny's Child together. At the Death Becomes Her premier the other night on Broadway in New York City.

"We watched as Michelle kill this role! She saying like an angel and looked like a goddess!!! Ride or die friends who support and love each other @michellewilliams @kellyrowland @beyonce," Knowles added.

Destiny's Child was a pop trio who performed and recorded together from 2000 to 2006, reuniting in 2013 to sing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Rowland and Williams also made appearances at Beyonce's headlining Coachella music festival show in 2018.