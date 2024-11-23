Trending
Music
Nov. 23, 2024 / 12:13 PM

Kendrick Lamar releases new album 'GNX'

By Karen Butler
Kendrick Lamar released a new album called "GNX" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kendrick Lamar released a new album called "GNX" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Kendrick Lamar has released a new album called GNX.

Lamar dropped the surprise 12-song record on digital platforms Friday.

Tracks include "Wacced Out Murals," "Squabble," "Luther" and "Man at the Garden."

This is his first full-length album since 2022's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige take Super Bowl halftime stage

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar perform in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is also set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Hew won Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October.

