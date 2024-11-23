Kendrick Lamar releases new album 'GNX'

Kendrick Lamar released a new album called "GNX" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Kendrick Lamar has released a new album called GNX. Lamar dropped the surprise 12-song record on digital platforms Friday. Advertisement

Tracks include "Wacced Out Murals," "Squabble," "Luther" and "Man at the Garden."

This is his first full-length album since 2022's Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is also set to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Hew won Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the BET Hip Hop Awards in October.