Music
Nov. 22, 2024 / 12:16 PM

Blackpink's Rosé releases 'Number One Girl' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Rosé released a single and music video for "Number One Girl," a song from her debut solo album, "Rosie." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Rosé released a single and music video for "Number One Girl," a song from her debut solo album, "Rosie." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- New Zealand singer Rosé is back with new solo music.

The K-pop star, a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, released a single and music video for the song "Number One Girl" on Friday.

Rosé directed the "Number One Girl" video, which shows her perform at night at different locations in Seoul, including a skate park.

"Tell me I'm that new thing / Tell me that I'm relevant / Tell me that I got a big heart / Then back it up with evidence / I need it and I don't know why / This late at night," she sings.

The song expresses Rosé's need for validation from the public, as she discussed in an interview with i-D.

"I had been on the internet 'til like 5 a.m. -- I couldn't sleep because I was so obsessed with what these people were gonna say about me and what I wanted them to say about me," she shared. "I was so disgusted at myself for it -- I never wanted to admit it to anyone, I didn't even want to admit it to myself. But I had to be fully honest in the studio."

"Number One Girl" appears on Rosé's first full-length solo album, Rosie. The album is slated for release Dec. 6.

Rosie also features the single "Apt." with Bruno Mars, released in October. The album is Rosé's follow-up to her 2021 debut single album, R.

Blackpink also consists of Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa. The group made its debut in 2016.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

