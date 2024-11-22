Trending
Nov. 22, 2024 / 2:12 PM

Jelly Roll releases 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' track 'Run It'

By Jessica Inman
Jelly Roll arrives for the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15. His new song "Run It" is featured in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." File Photo by Chris Chew./UPI
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll has released a new song for the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which premieres Dec. 20.

"Days like these don't get much better. Top down, good fam, good weather," he sings in "Run It."

The trailer for the upcoming movie also touches on themes of togetherness, family.

"You finally found your family, and I know it hasn't always been easy, but you didn't change who you are," Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) tells Sonic (Ben Schwartz) as the preview opens.

The trailer also reveals that Shadow's backstory included loss whereas Sonic's included belonging. Like Sonic, Shadow (Keanu Reeves) can move at supersonic speeds. The anti-hero can also control time.

The Sega video games inspired the movies which opened in 2020 and 2022.

The film also stars Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik.

Jelly Roll released Beautifully Broken in October, which features his song "Get By," the ESPN college football season anthem.

