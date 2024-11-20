Chris Stapleton wins big at CMAs; Morgan Wallen takes top award

1 of 6 | Post Malone and Chris Stapleton open the 2024 CMA Awards with a performance of their song "California Sober" in Nashville on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton might have spent more time on the stage Wednesday night at the 58th annual CMA Awards than the show's hosts, performing three times and taking home three awards. He won Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year -- the last two for his hit "White Horse." Advertisement

During Chris Stapleton's acceptance speech for Single of the Year he acknowledged there were "so many great and very, very popular songs in this category." That included his duet partner, Post Malone, who was also nominated in the category for his song "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

In his acceptance for the Song of the Year award, Chris Stapleton also offered thanks to his wife, Morgane Stapleton, who later sang "What Am I Gonna Do?" with him.

Wallen won the top award of the night, Entertainer of the Year, but wasn't in attendance to accept the award.

Host Lainey Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her video for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

"Man, this community has wrapped its arms around me and lifted me up," she said in her acceptance speech for the former.

Megan Moroney, who performed her hit "Am I Okay?" early in the show, won the award for Best New Artist.

"Thank you, Jesus, for putting this dream on my heart, and thank you for the gift of songwriting," she said, accepting the award.

Chris Stapleton -- who had five nominations this year -- and Post Malone -- who had four -- opened the show with a performance of "California Sober." Malone later sang his song "Yours" solo, Shaboozey performed his viral hit, "A Bar Song" and Kacey Musgraves slowed things down with a pared back rendition of "The Architect."

Cody Johnson won album of the year for his release Leather. He said he didn't expect the win, telling his wife in the audience, "Jelly Roll's got that!"

The five-time nominee got in on the duet action, singing "I'm Gonna Love You" with Carrie Underwood, while Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Khan sang "Cowboys Cry Too." Jelly Roll performed two duets -- with Keith Urban for "Liar" and country legends Brooks & Dunn for "Believe."

Brooks & Dunn won Vocal Duo of the Year for the 15th time.

"There's a famous quote that says, 'time is undefeated.' Not yet, I guess. Thank you!" Kix Brooks said in accepting the award.

Before the show even started, singers Ella Langley and Riley Green were early winners of an award announced from the red carpet. The two won Musical Event of the Year for their performance of "you look like you love me." They also performed the song on the Bridgestone Arena stage Wednesday, followed by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett singing "Something' 'Bout a Woman."

Old Dominion took home the award for Vocal Group of the Year for the seventh year in a row. Only the Statler Brothers have won the category more times -- nine.

Performing before some blazing oil derricks on stage, Luke Combs gave a whirlwind performance of "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from the Twisters soundtrack. Equally as theatrical, New Artist of the Year nominee Bailey Zimmerman descended to a secondary stage on a giant "BZ" sign, singing "New to Country."

Singers Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson, and NFL legend Peyton Manning hosted the event at Bridgestone Arena. Bryan took a break from hosting duties to sing "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" toward the end of the night's events.

Wilson also took to the stage as a performer to sing "4x4xU" and later offered her own take on George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning" as part of a medley tribute to the country icon. Jamey Johnson sang "Give It Away," and Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum sang "Troubadour."

The legend himself, Strait, took to the stage to sing "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" with Stapleton in the latter's third performance of the night. Stapleton presented Strait, whom he called "the king of country," with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Strait thanked the artists for performing his songs.

"It's amazing to hear you do them. I'm so glad I got them before you did," he said with a laugh.

Singer-songwriter Ashley McBride sang a cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Help Me Make It Through the Night" to honor the late singer and actor. Tribute was also paid to Toby Keith with a red Solo cup toast, a nod to his song of the same name.

In a nod to those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, Eric Church performed "Darkest Hour," the proceeds from which will go to the victims in perpetuity.

Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes closed out the night with cover of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' "American Girl" from the collaboration album Petty Country.

