Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 20, 2024 / 8:10 PM / Updated Nov. 20, 2024 at 11:01 PM

Chris Stapleton wins big at CMAs; Morgan Wallen takes top award

By Danielle Haynes
Post Malone and Chris Stapleton open the 2024 CMA Awards with a performance of their song "California Sober" in Nashville on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Post Malone and Chris Stapleton open the 2024 CMA Awards with a performance of their song "California Sober" in Nashville on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton might have spent more time on the stage Wednesday night at the 58th annual CMA Awards than the show's hosts, performing three times and taking home three awards.

He won Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year -- the last two for his hit "White Horse."

Advertisement

During Chris Stapleton's acceptance speech for Single of the Year he acknowledged there were "so many great and very, very popular songs in this category." That included his duet partner, Post Malone, who was also nominated in the category for his song "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

In his acceptance for the Song of the Year award, Chris Stapleton also offered thanks to his wife, Morgane Stapleton, who later sang "What Am I Gonna Do?" with him.

Advertisement

Wallen won the top award of the night, Entertainer of the Year, but wasn't in attendance to accept the award.

Host Lainey Wilson took home Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her video for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

"Man, this community has wrapped its arms around me and lifted me up," she said in her acceptance speech for the former.

Megan Moroney, who performed her hit "Am I Okay?" early in the show, won the award for Best New Artist.

"Thank you, Jesus, for putting this dream on my heart, and thank you for the gift of songwriting," she said, accepting the award.

Chris Stapleton -- who had five nominations this year -- and Post Malone -- who had four -- opened the show with a performance of "California Sober." Malone later sang his song "Yours" solo, Shaboozey performed his viral hit, "A Bar Song" and Kacey Musgraves slowed things down with a pared back rendition of "The Architect."

Cody Johnson won album of the year for his release Leather. He said he didn't expect the win, telling his wife in the audience, "Jelly Roll's got that!"

Advertisement

The five-time nominee got in on the duet action, singing "I'm Gonna Love You" with Carrie Underwood, while Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Khan sang "Cowboys Cry Too." Jelly Roll performed two duets -- with Keith Urban for "Liar" and country legends Brooks & Dunn for "Believe."

Brooks & Dunn won Vocal Duo of the Year for the 15th time.

"There's a famous quote that says, 'time is undefeated.' Not yet, I guess. Thank you!" Kix Brooks said in accepting the award.

Before the show even started, singers Ella Langley and Riley Green were early winners of an award announced from the red carpet. The two won Musical Event of the Year for their performance of "you look like you love me." They also performed the song on the Bridgestone Arena stage Wednesday, followed by Teddy Swims and Thomas Rhett singing "Something' 'Bout a Woman."

Old Dominion took home the award for Vocal Group of the Year for the seventh year in a row. Only the Statler Brothers have won the category more times -- nine.

Performing before some blazing oil derricks on stage, Luke Combs gave a whirlwind performance of "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from the Twisters soundtrack. Equally as theatrical, New Artist of the Year nominee Bailey Zimmerman descended to a secondary stage on a giant "BZ" sign, singing "New to Country."

Advertisement

Singers Luke Bryan and Lainey Wilson, and NFL legend Peyton Manning hosted the event at Bridgestone Arena. Bryan took a break from hosting duties to sing "Love You, Miss You, Mean It" toward the end of the night's events.

Wilson also took to the stage as a performer to sing "4x4xU" and later offered her own take on George Strait's "Amarillo by Morning" as part of a medley tribute to the country icon. Jamey Johnson sang "Give It Away," and Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum sang "Troubadour."

The legend himself, Strait, took to the stage to sing "Honky Tonk Hall of Fame" with Stapleton in the latter's third performance of the night. Stapleton presented Strait, whom he called "the king of country," with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Strait thanked the artists for performing his songs.

"It's amazing to hear you do them. I'm so glad I got them before you did," he said with a laugh.

Singer-songwriter Ashley McBride sang a cover of Kris Kristofferson's "Help Me Make It Through the Night" to honor the late singer and actor. Tribute was also paid to Toby Keith with a red Solo cup toast, a nod to his song of the same name.

Advertisement

In a nod to those affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, Eric Church performed "Darkest Hour," the proceeds from which will go to the victims in perpetuity.

Dierks Bentley, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes closed out the night with cover of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' "American Girl" from the collaboration album Petty Country.

CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs walk the red carpet

Host Lainey Wilson arrives on the red carpet for the 58th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on November 20, 2024. Wilson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year alongside Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Jelly Roll. Wilson is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for "Watermelon Moonshine" and Music Video of the Year for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." Photo by John Angelillo | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Harry Styles, Simon Cowell attend Liam Payne's funeral
Music // 19 hours ago
Harry Styles, Simon Cowell attend Liam Payne's funeral
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Liam Payne's funeral drew the singer's former One Direction bandmates and "X Factor" creator Simon Cowell.
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 20 hours ago
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The 58th annual Country Music Association Awards will take place Wednesday in Nashville.
Miley Cyrus to release visual concept album 'Something Beautiful'
Music // 21 hours ago
Miley Cyrus to release visual concept album 'Something Beautiful'
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus will release a new album in 2025 called "Something Beautiful."
Fleetwood Mac documentary in the works at Apple Original Films
Music // 1 day ago
Fleetwood Mac documentary in the works at Apple Original Films
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films is developing an authorized documentary about rock band Fleetwood Mac.
Blackpink's Lisa announces 'Alter Ego' solo album, release date
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Lisa announces 'Alter Ego' solo album, release date
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa shared a teaser for her first full-length solo album, "Alter Ego," and a February release date.
Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage in trailer for Netflix holiday special
Music // 1 day ago
Sabrina Carpenter takes the stage in trailer for Netflix holiday special
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Star-studded holiday music special "A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter" is coming to Netflix.
Gwen Stefani performs 'Bouquet' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 1 day ago
Gwen Stefani performs 'Bouquet' on 'Tonight Show'
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Gwen Stefani performed "Bouquet," the title track from her new album, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Taeyeon releases 'Letter to Myself' EP, music video
Music // 2 days ago
Taeyeon releases 'Letter to Myself' EP, music video
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon released the solo EP "Letter to Myself" and a music video for her song of the same name.
Katy Perry announces the U.K. leg of 'Lifetimes' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Katy Perry announces the U.K. leg of 'Lifetimes' tour
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Katy Perry announced the U.K. leg of her tour on Monday.
Beyonce to perform halftime show for Netflix's Christmas Day football game
Music // 2 days ago
Beyonce to perform halftime show for Netflix's Christmas Day football game
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Beyonce is set to perform the halftime show for the Ravens-Texans football game on Netflix on Christmas Day.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Joe Walsh
Famous birthdays for Nov. 20: Joel McHale, Joe Walsh
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
CMA Awards: How to watch, what to expect
'Alien: Earth' teases horrific aliens that crash land on Earth
'Alien: Earth' teases horrific aliens that crash land on Earth
Anne Hathaway to star in adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'Verity'
Anne Hathaway to star in adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'Verity'
Ted Danson loves comedy, drama of 'Man on the Inside'
Ted Danson loves comedy, drama of 'Man on the Inside'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement