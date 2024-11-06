Trending
Music
Nov. 6, 2024 / 3:27 PM

BTS member V to create Bing Crosby 'White Christmas' remix

By Jessica Inman
BTS's Kim Tae-hyung (L), also known as V, and Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, perform on New Year's Eve in Times Square in 2019. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
1 of 3 | BTS's Kim Tae-hyung (L), also known as V, and Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, perform on New Year's Eve in Times Square in 2019. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V will remix the late Bing Crosby's classic holiday song "White Christmas."

"I'm so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby," said the BTS band member, according to Billboard. "I grew up listening to his song 'It's Been a Long, Long Time,' countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on 'White Christmas' with the voice of someone I consider an idol."

The Bing Crosby Estate had a hand in the collaboration, along with Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records, and the late musician's daughter expressed her delight about V's updated version.

"As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song," said Mary Crosby. "Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way."

V dropped the single "FRI(END)S" in March. Layover, his debut solo album, was released in September 2023.

He is currently completing his mandated military service in South Korea. BTS bandmates Jin and J-Hope finished their requirements in June and October, respectively.

BTS also includes Suga, RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

The new version of "White Christmas" will drop Dec. 6.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

