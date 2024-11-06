BTS member V to create Bing Crosby 'White Christmas' remix

1 of 3 | BTS's Kim Tae-hyung (L), also known as V, and Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, perform on New Year's Eve in Times Square in 2019. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer V will remix the late Bing Crosby's classic holiday song "White Christmas." "I'm so grateful to have had the chance to be featured in a song with my all-time favorite jazz artist, Bing Crosby," said the BTS band member, according to Billboard. "I grew up listening to his song 'It's Been a Long, Long Time,' countless times a day, and I feel incredibly fortunate and honored to have sung along on 'White Christmas' with the voice of someone I consider an idol." Advertisement

The Bing Crosby Estate had a hand in the collaboration, along with Primary Wave Music and Geffen Records, and the late musician's daughter expressed her delight about V's updated version.

"As a family, we are thrilled to have V and Dad singing together on this ultimate Christmas song," said Mary Crosby. "Their voices blend beautifully, capturing the holiday spirit in the best possible way."

V dropped the single "FRI(END)S" in March. Layover, his debut solo album, was released in September 2023.

He is currently completing his mandated military service in South Korea. BTS bandmates Jin and J-Hope finished their requirements in June and October, respectively.

BTS also includes Suga, RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

The new version of "White Christmas" will drop Dec. 6.

