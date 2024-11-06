Trending
Music
Nov. 6, 2024 / 3:30 PM

NCT Dream shares 'Flying Kiss' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT Dream is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

NCT Dream, a subunit of the K-pop group NCT, released a preview of its video for the song "Flying Kiss" on Wednesday.

The "Flying Kiss" teaser features soft pastel colors and shows the members of NCT Dream drifting off to sleep.

"Flying Kiss" appears on NCT Dream's forthcoming album, Dreamscape. The group will release the album Nov. 11.

Dreamscape also features the tracks "Intro: Dreamscape," "When I'm with You," "I Hate Fruits," "No Escape," "Best of Me," "You," "Heavenly," "Night Poem," "Off the Wall" and "Rains in Heaven."

Dreamscape is NCT Dream's fourth full-length album and the group's first release since the EP Dream()scape in March.

NCT Dream consists of Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. As a full group NCT has 25 members.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

