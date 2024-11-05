Trending
Advertisement
Music
Nov. 5, 2024 / 11:04 AM

Babymonster shares 'Drip' performance video

By Annie Martin

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Babymonster has released a performance video for its new single "Drip."

The K-pop group shared the video for the song Tuesday following the release of its debut album of the same name.

Advertisement

The "Drip" performance video shows the members of Babymonster perform a choreographed dance routine against a stark white background.

Babymonster released the official "Drip" music video and the Drip album Friday.

Drip also features the tracks "Clik Clak," "Love, Maybe," "Billionaire," "Love in My Heart," "Woke Up in Tokyo (Ruka & Asa)," "Forever" and "Batter Up (Remix)."

The album is Babymonster's first full-length album and the group's first release since the EP Babymons7er in April.

Babymonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group made its debut in 2023.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
Music // 21 hours ago
Noah Kahan announces Hyde Park performance with Gracie Abrams
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Noah Kahan and Gracie Abrams will perform together in London next summer.
TXT releases new EP, 'Over the Moon' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
TXT releases new EP, 'Over the Moon' music video
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released the EP "The Star Chapter: Sanctuary" and a music video for the song "Over the Moon."
Stars mourn legendary music producer Quincy Jones: 'Mentor. Role model. King'
Music // 23 hours ago
Stars mourn legendary music producer Quincy Jones: 'Mentor. Role model. King'
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Celebrities are paying tribute to the late music producer Quincy Jones. LL Cool J, Colman Domingo, Victoria Monét, David Guetta and Michael Caine have all honored the legendary composer on their social media pages.
Charli XCX, Kim Gordon make BBC Radio's Top 10 musicians of 2024 list
Music // 1 day ago
Charli XCX, Kim Gordon make BBC Radio's Top 10 musicians of 2024 list
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- BBC Radio 6 has released in alphabetical order its roster of the Top 10 musicians of 2024.
Music legend Quincy Jones dead at 91
Music // 1 day ago
Music legend Quincy Jones dead at 91
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Legendary music producer and composer Quincy Jones, who worked with superstars like Frank Sinatra and Michael Jackson, has died at the age of 91.
Yeat's 'Lyfestyle' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Yeat's 'Lyfestyle' tops U.S. album chart
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Yeat's "Lyfestyle" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
'Emilia Perez' soundtrack: Selena Gomez sings pivotal song
Music // 3 days ago
'Emilia Perez' soundtrack: Selena Gomez sings pivotal song
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing snippets from the "Emilia Pérez" soundtrack, which dropped Friday. The film is now playing in some theaters ahead of its Nov. 13 Netflix premiere.
Babymonster releases 'Drip' album, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Babymonster releases 'Drip' album, music video
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Babymonster released its debut album, "Drip," and a music video for its song of the same name.
The Cure releases first album in almost two decades
Music // 4 days ago
The Cure releases first album in almost two decades
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The Cure released "Songs of a Lost World," their first new album in nearly two decades, on Friday.
Mariah Carey declares official start of Christmas season: 'It's time!'
Music // 4 days ago
Mariah Carey declares official start of Christmas season: 'It's time!'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning pop star Mariah Carey released a new video at midnight declaring the start of the 2024 Christmas season, now that Halloween is over.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
Famous birthdays for Nov. 5: Luke Hemsworth, Famke Janssen
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, their kids to star in horror movie
Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, their kids to star in horror movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement