Nov. 5, 2024 / 12:55 PM

Beyonce channels Pamela Anderson in 'Bodyguard' music video

By Annie Martin
Beyoncé (R), seen embracing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, released a Pamela Anderson-themed music video for her song "Bodyguard" and urged people to vote. File Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE
Beyoncé (R), seen embracing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, released a Pamela Anderson-themed music video for her song "Bodyguard" and urged people to vote. File Photo by Carlos Ramirez/EPA-EFE

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Beyoncé channels actress Pamela Anderson in a new music video.

The Grammy-winning singer surprised fans Tuesday by releasing a video for her song "Bodyguard."

The "Bodyguard" video shows Beyoncé recreate iconic looks from Anderson's film Barb Wire (1996) and her role on the TV series Baywatch.

The video, released on Election Day, also urged people to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Beyoncé supported Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at a rally in the singer's hometown of Houston in October.

"Bodyguard" appears on Beyoncé's album Cowboy Carter, released in March. The album is her first country music-inspired album and features the singles "Texas Hold 'Em," "16 Carriages" and "II Most Wanted."

