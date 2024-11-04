Stars mourn legendary music producer Quincy Jones: 'Mentor. Role model. King'

1 of 5 | Celebrities mourned the passing of music legend Quincy Jones, who is pictured at the Sons of Italy Foundation 22nd annual gala in 2010. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Celebrities are paying tribute to the late music producer Quincy Jones. LL Cool J, Colman Domingo, Victoria Monét, David Guetta and Michael Caine have all honored the legendary composer on their social media pages. Advertisement

Jones, the 28-time Grammy Award-winner who worked with Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Count Basie and Ray Charles, died Sunday. He was 91.

LL Cool J, who dated Jones' daughter Kidada Jones in the early 1990s, described Jones as "a father and example at a time when I truly needed a father and example."

"Mentor. Role model. King," he wrote. "You gave me opportunities and shared wisdom. Music would not be music without you. My condolences to the entire family. I love you. Rest in the sweetest music eternally."

Meanwhile, Domingo recalled first meeting Jones.

"I was so thrilled to meet Mr. American Music himself," he wrote. "I literally kneeled because he was a King. Thank you Mr. Quincy Jones for giving us all the sound."

And Monét described Jones as "one of my biggest inspirations."

to one of my biggest inspirations! Quincy I love you so much!!! Your legacy will live on forever and ever Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you— Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) November 4, 2024

"Heaven definitely got an upgrade with you," she said.

Cane described Quincy as "a titan in the musical world" and his "celestial twin."

My Celestial twin Quincy was a titan in the musical world. He was a wonderful and unique human being, lucky to have known him.— Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) November 4, 2024

Guetta said he struggled "to find the words to express the impact @QuincyDJones has had on me, as well as on music and culture as a whole."

"Quincy wasn't just a legend, he was an inspiration, a trailblazer, and a true genius," he said. "He produced my favorite album of all time, Thriller by @michaeljackson, an album that set the standard for what music could be, blending genres and pushing boundaries."

