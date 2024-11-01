1 of 5 | Selena Gomez, seen at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, sings the "pivotal" song in the "Emilia Perez" soundtrack, which dropped Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing snippets of the Emilia Pérez soundtrack, which dropped Friday. "Selena Gomez sings the pivotal song 'Mi Camino' from Emilia Pérez," the streamer wrote in a post. Advertisement

The clip shows Gomez singing into a microphone alongside Édgar Ramírez.

Gomes has previously shared behind-the-scenes moments on Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez sings the pivotal song "Mi Camino" from EMILIA PÉREZ. pic.twitter.com/tUJxpv7mMd— Netflix (@netflix) November 1, 2024

"Reflecting on the many adventures working on Emilia," she wrote. "From my audition to head banging at half the speed as what we shot it. Pretty sure I got whiplash in the best way."

Emilia Pérez which had its limited theater premiere Friday, follows Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón), a former cartel leader who gets a gender-affirming surgery after faking her own death.

Zoe Saldaña and Adriana Paz also star.

The soundtrack includes an 18-track disc and a 25-track disk. In addition to "Mi Camino," Gomez also sings "Bienvenida."

Netflix will stream Emilia Pérez beginning Nov. 13.

