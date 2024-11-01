Trending
Music
Nov. 1, 2024 / 1:57 PM

'Emilia Perez' soundtrack: Selena Gomez sings pivotal song

By Jessica Inman
Selena Gomez, seen at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, sings the "pivotal" song in the "Emilia Perez" soundtrack, which dropped Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew.
1 of 5 | Selena Gomez, seen at the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, sings the "pivotal" song in the "Emilia Perez" soundtrack, which dropped Friday. File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing snippets of the Emilia Pérez soundtrack, which dropped Friday.

"Selena Gomez sings the pivotal song 'Mi Camino' from Emilia Pérez," the streamer wrote in a post.

The clip shows Gomez singing into a microphone alongside Édgar Ramírez.

Gomes has previously shared behind-the-scenes moments on Emilia Pérez.

"Reflecting on the many adventures working on Emilia," she wrote. "From my audition to head banging at half the speed as what we shot it. Pretty sure I got whiplash in the best way."

Emilia Pérez which had its limited theater premiere Friday, follows Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón), a former cartel leader who gets a gender-affirming surgery after faking her own death.

Zoe Saldaña and Adriana Paz also star.

The soundtrack includes an 18-track disc and a 25-track disk. In addition to "Mi Camino," Gomez also sings "Bienvenida."

Netflix will stream Emilia Pérez beginning Nov. 13.

Toronto Film Festival: Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez promote new film

Zoe Saldana attends the premiere of "Emilia Perez" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in Canada on September 9, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

