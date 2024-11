1 of 5 | Mariah Carey declared the start of Christmas season by releasing a fun new commercial for Kay jewelers at midnight. File Photo by Lev Radin/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning pop star Mariah Carey released a new video at midnight declaring the start of the 2024 Christmas season, now that Halloween is over. The minute-long commercial for Kay jewelers starts off in black and white and features Carey glamorously dressed as Morticia Addams and dancing the tango with a partner in a creepy-looking house. Advertisement IT'S TIME!!!! #KAYPartner pic.twitter.com/ccowLwGRF1— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2024

A clock strikes 12 and a red velvet and white fur ensemble appears.

"It's time!" sings Carey, who is now seen wearing her signature holiday outfit while sitting on a sleigh filled with gifts.

Meanwhile, her dance partner turns into a snowman as she belts out her classic, "All I Want for Christmas is You."

Mariah Carey turns 54: a look back

Mariah Carey won Top Pop Artist at the Billboard Music Awards on December 3, 1991. Earlier that year, her album self-titled album topped the Billboard charts. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo