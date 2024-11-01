Trending
Music
Nov. 1, 2024 / 11:34 AM

Babymonster releases 'Drip' album, music video

By Annie Martin

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Babymonster is back with new music.

The K-pop group released its debut album, Drip, and a music video for its song of the same name on Friday.

The "Drip" video shows the members of Babymonster make a splash as they set up outside a record store and start a dance party.

The group previously released a music video for the single "Clik Clak."

Drip also features the tracks "Love, Maybe," "Billionaire," "Love in My Heart," "Woke Up in Tokyo (Ruka & Asa)," "Forever" and "Batter Up (Remix)."

Drip is Babymonster's first full-length album and the group's first release since the EP Babymons7er in April.

Babymonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group made its debut in 2023.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

