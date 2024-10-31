Trending
Music
Oct. 31, 2024 / 11:17 AM

G-Dragon returns with 'Power,' first single in 7 years

By Annie Martin
K-pop star and former Big Bang member G-Dragon released a single and music video for the song "Power." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper G-Dragon is making his comeback.

The K-pop star, a former member of the boy band BigBang, released a single and music video for the song "Power" on Thursday.

The "Power" video shows G-Dragon perform on a news station set and in a subway car.

The song's release coincides with news that G-Dragon has signed with American record label Empire Distribution.

"Power" marks G-Dragon's first new music in over seven years. The music artist last released the EP Kwon Ji Yong, self-titled after his legal name, in June 2017.

G-Dragon came to fame with BigBang and made his solo debut in 2009.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

Lisa, of Blackpink, arrives on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards at the UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y., on September 11, 2024. Lisa recently released a performance video for her solo single "Moonlit Floor." Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

