Lady Gaga, seen at the premiere of "Joker: Folie A Deux" at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, released the music video for "Disease."

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released a music video Wednesday to accompany her new song, "Disease." The video shows Lady Gaga laying facedown on a car's hood. Inside, a masked figure, later revealed to also be Gaga, sits in the driver's seat. Advertisement

She begins singing, "There are no more tears to cry. I heard you begging for life. Running out of medicine. You're worse than you've ever been."

She climbs on the car's hood, confronting the masked figure inside. The driver's costume reveals only a bloodshot eye.

The remaining video shows the woman outrunning, fighting and embracing her "demons."

"I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons," the pop icon wrote in a statement. "It's never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic."

The video shows the walls quite literally closing in.

"Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realzing that sometimes I can't win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I'll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment."

Gaga released "Disease" Friday, ahead of an upcoming album, which will arrive sometime in 2025.

"I save myself by keeping going," she continues. "I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween."

She previously dropped Harlequin, an album meant to complement the movie Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

