Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 30, 2024 / 10:29 AM

Lady Gaga faces her inner demons in 'Disease' music video

By Jessica Inman
Lady Gaga, seen at the premiere of "Joker: Folie A Deux" at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, released the music video for "Disease." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 5 | Lady Gaga, seen at the premiere of "Joker: Folie A Deux" at the Venice Film Festival on September 4, released the music video for "Disease." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga released a music video Wednesday to accompany her new song, "Disease."

The video shows Lady Gaga laying facedown on a car's hood. Inside, a masked figure, later revealed to also be Gaga, sits in the driver's seat.

Advertisement

She begins singing, "There are no more tears to cry. I heard you begging for life. Running out of medicine. You're worse than you've ever been."

She climbs on the car's hood, confronting the masked figure inside. The driver's costume reveals only a bloodshot eye.

The remaining video shows the woman outrunning, fighting and embracing her "demons."

"I think a lot about the relationship I have with my own inner demons," the pop icon wrote in a statement. "It's never been easy for me to face how I get seduced by chaos and turmoil. It makes me feel claustrophobic."

The video shows the walls quite literally closing in.

"Disease is about facing that fear, facing myself and my inner darkness, and realzing that sometimes I can't win or escape the parts of myself that scare me. That I can try and run from them but they are still part of me and I can run and run but eventually I'll meet that part of myself again, even if only for a moment."

Gaga released "Disease" Friday, ahead of an upcoming album, which will arrive sometime in 2025.

"I save myself by keeping going," she continues. "I am the whole me, I am strong, and I am up for the challenge. Happy Halloween."

She previously dropped Harlequin, an album meant to complement the movie Joker: Folie a Deux, starring Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

Lady Gaga's career: 40 images of the pop icon

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' hits 600M-stream milestone on Spotify
Music // 22 hours ago
NewJeans' 'Hype Boy' hits 600M-stream milestone on Spotify
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop band NewJeans' hit song, "Hype Boy," has gotten 600 million streams on Spotify since it was released in 2022.
Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jelly Roll's "Beautifully Broken" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Jin of BTS fronts rock band in 'I'll Be There' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Jin of BTS fronts rock band in 'I'll Be There' music video
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jin released a single and music video for "I'll Be There," a song from his solo album "Happy."
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Music // 4 days ago
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Halsey released her "confessional concept album" "The Great Impersonator" on Friday.
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Music // 5 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Megan: Act II," on Friday. The new album features 13 songs and follows the June release of "Megan."
Lady Gaga releases new single 'Disease'
Music // 5 days ago
Lady Gaga releases new single 'Disease'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lady Gaga has released a new single called "Disease."
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Music // 5 days ago
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jaehyun released a single and music video for the English-language song "Unconditional."
Shawn Mendes previews concert film 'For Friends and Family Only'
Music // 5 days ago
Shawn Mendes previews concert film 'For Friends and Family Only'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is previewing his upcoming concert film, which premieres in select theaters ahead of his upcoming album's release the following day.
Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in 'Guts World Tour' concert special trailer
Music // 1 week ago
Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in 'Guts World Tour' concert special trailer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour" concert special will premiere Oct. 29 on Netflix.
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Music // 1 week ago
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shakira is going on tour in 2025, the singer announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Gisele Bundchen pregnant with baby No. 3
Reports: Gisele Bundchen pregnant with baby No. 3
'Young Frankenstein,' 'Close Encounters' star Teri Garr dies at 79
'Young Frankenstein,' 'Close Encounters' star Teri Garr dies at 79
Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Finola Hughes, Rufus Sewell
Famous birthdays for Oct. 29: Finola Hughes, Rufus Sewell
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Eva Marcille, Gael García Bernal
Famous birthdays for Oct. 30: Eva Marcille, Gael García Bernal
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Google celebrates Halloween with Magic Cat Academy Doodle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement