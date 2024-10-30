Trending
Music
Oct. 30, 2024 / 11:51 AM

Babymonster releases 'Clik Clak' music video ahead of debut album

By Annie Martin

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Babymonster is gearing up for the release of its debut album.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "Clik Clak" on Tuesday.

The "Clik Clak" video was filmed in black and white and shows the members of Babymonster performing the song with a confident vibe.

"Clik Clak" appears on Babymonster's forthcoming album, Drip. The album is slated for release Thursday.

Drip also features the tracks "Drip," "Love, Maybe," "Billionaire," "Love in My Heart," "Woke Up in Tokyo (Ruka & Asa)," "Forever" and "Batter Up (Remix)."

Drip will mark Babymonster's first full-length album and the group's first release since the EP Babymons7er in April.

Babymonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group made its debut in 2023.

K-pop stars walk the red carpet

