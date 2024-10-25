Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday

1 of 5 | Megan Thee Stallion, pictured at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, released "Megan: Act II" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion dropped new music Friday. Her album, Megan: Act II, features 13 songs and follows the June release of Megan. Advertisement

The rapper also shared a new music video for "Bigger in Texas," the first track on Act II.

Flo Milli collaborates with the 29-year-old singer on "Roc Steady," while Twice joins her for a remix of "Mamushi."

She teams up with Spiritbox for "TYG," and K-pop star RM for the previously released "Neva Play."

"This is one of my favorite RM verses I've ever heard," she said at the time of the BTS member. "I've never heard him rap in this style before.

The three-time Grammy award winner recently opened the BET Awards, went on tour and hosted the MTV Video Music Awards. She is also the subject of an upcoming documentary on Amazon Prime.

