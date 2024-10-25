Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 25, 2024 / 8:26 AM

Lady Gaga releases new single 'Disease'

By Karen Butler
Lady Gaga released a new lyric video for the song "Disease" on Friday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Lady Gaga released a new lyric video for the song "Disease" on Friday. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lady Gaga has released a new single called "Disease."

The official lyric video for the electro-pop song dropped online Friday.

Advertisement

Her next album is expected in 2025.

"I could play the doctor / I can cure your disease," the lyrics go. "If you were a sinner / I could make you believe / Lay you don't like 1, 2, 3 / Eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness / I can cure ya / Cure your disease."

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter can now also be seen in the film Joker: Folie a Deux, opposite Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Lady Gaga recently released the album Harlequin as a companion to the film. It features covers of jazz and musical theater standards.

Lady Gaga's career: 40 images of the pop icon

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Music // 17 hours ago
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jaehyun released a single and music video for the English-language song "Unconditional."
Shawn Mendes previews concert film 'For Friends and Family Only'
Music // 20 hours ago
Shawn Mendes previews concert film 'For Friends and Family Only'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is previewing his upcoming concert film, which premieres in select theaters ahead of his upcoming album's release the following day.
Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in 'Guts World Tour' concert special trailer
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in 'Guts World Tour' concert special trailer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour" concert special will premiere Oct. 29 on Netflix.
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shakira is going on tour in 2025, the singer announced Monday.
Aespa releases 'Whiplash' EP, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Aespa releases 'Whiplash' EP, music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released the album "Whiplash" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Karol G, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Karol G, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the big winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony in Florida.
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Music // 4 days ago
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne were among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.
Zayn Malik postpones concert tour after Liam Payne's death
Music // 5 days ago
Zayn Malik postpones concert tour after Liam Payne's death
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik has postponed dates on his solo concert tour after his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died Wednesday.
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Coldplay's "Moon Music" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' sequel album
Music // 6 days ago
Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' sequel album
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue released "Tension II," a sequel to her 2023 album "Tension," on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Timothée Chalamet: Bob Dylan 'most inspiring' to him as artist
Timothée Chalamet: Bob Dylan 'most inspiring' to him as artist
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement