Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lady Gaga has released a new single called "Disease." The official lyric video for the electro-pop song dropped online Friday. Advertisement

Her next album is expected in 2025.

"I could play the doctor / I can cure your disease," the lyrics go. "If you were a sinner / I could make you believe / Lay you don't like 1, 2, 3 / Eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness / I can cure ya / Cure your disease."

The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter can now also be seen in the film Joker: Folie a Deux, opposite Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix.

Lady Gaga recently released the album Harlequin as a companion to the film. It features covers of jazz and musical theater standards.

