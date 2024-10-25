Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 25, 2024 / 1:57 PM

Jin of BTS fronts rock band in 'I'll Be There' music video

By Annie Martin
Jin released a single and music video for "I'll Be There," a song from his solo album "Happy." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Jin released a single and music video for "I'll Be There," a song from his solo album "Happy." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin is back with new solo music.

The K-pop star released a single and music video for the song "I'll Be There" on Friday.

Advertisement

"I'll Be There" is a rockabilly-inspired tune featuring both Korean and English lyrics.

"I will be there forever / I'll stay the same, I'll be there for you / There for you," Jin sings, promising to always support his fans.

The music video shows Jin front a band and draw a crowd on a sunny day in Los Angeles.

"I'll Be There" will appear on Jin's forthcoming debut solo EP, Happy. The album features four other tracks and is slated for release Nov. 15.

Jin's most recent solo release was the single "The Astronaut" in 2022.

BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Music // 2 hours ago
Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Halsey released her "confessional concept album" "The Great Impersonator" on Friday.
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Music // 3 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion releases 'Megan: Act II,' album Friday
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion released "Megan: Act II," on Friday. The new album features 13 songs and follows the June release of "Megan."
Lady Gaga releases new single 'Disease'
Music // 5 hours ago
Lady Gaga releases new single 'Disease'
Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Pop music star Lady Gaga has released a new single called "Disease."
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Music // 22 hours ago
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jaehyun released a single and music video for the English-language song "Unconditional."
Shawn Mendes previews concert film 'For Friends and Family Only'
Music // 1 day ago
Shawn Mendes previews concert film 'For Friends and Family Only'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is previewing his upcoming concert film, which premieres in select theaters ahead of his upcoming album's release the following day.
Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in 'Guts World Tour' concert special trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in 'Guts World Tour' concert special trailer
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour" concert special will premiere Oct. 29 on Netflix.
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shakira is going on tour in 2025, the singer announced Monday.
Aespa releases 'Whiplash' EP, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Aespa releases 'Whiplash' EP, music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released the album "Whiplash" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Karol G, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Music // 4 days ago
Karol G, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the big winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony in Florida.
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Music // 4 days ago
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne were among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Famous birthdays for Oct. 23: Margaret Qualley, Meghan McCain
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Kevin Michael Richardson
Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Kevin Michael Richardson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement