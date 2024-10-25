Trending
Oct. 25, 2024

Halsey honors Fiona Apple, Cher, Bjork on 'The Great Impersonator' album

By Jessica Inman
Halsey, pictured at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21, released her long-awaited album "The Great Impersonator." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Halsey, pictured at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 21, released her long-awaited album "The Great Impersonator." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Halsey released her "confessional concept album" The Great Impersonator on Friday.

The 30-year-old singer's latest release includes 18 tracks, opening with "Only Living Girl in LA" and culminating in "The Great Impersonator."

She had previously said The Great Impersonator was formed "in the space between life and death."

Halsey has recently been more open with her fans about the health challenges she is navigating, announcing in September that she'd had a seizure.

"Very Scary! Don't recommend it!" she wrote on social media at the time.

In the project's August announcement post, the musician considers how her music's timing impacted all other areas of her life.

"When you get sick like that, you start thinking about ways it could have all been different," she says in that announcement video.

"What if this isn't how it all went it down? Eighteen-year-old Ashley becomes Halsey in 2014. What if I debuted in the early 2000s? The 90s? The 80s? The 70s?"

As she approached her album's release date, she shared photos of herself, dressed as various stars who have inspired her work.

The icons include Dolly Parton, Fiona Apple, PJ Harvey, Cher, Joni Mitchell and Bjork.

"Am I still Halsey every time, in every timeline? Do I still get sick? Do I become a mom? Am I happy? Lonely? Have I done enough? Have I told the truth?" she asks in her announcement video.

She added, "I spent half my life being someone else. I never stopped to ask myself 'If it all ended right now, is this a person you'd be proud to leave behind? Is it even you?'"

Halsey turns 30: a look back

Halsey arrives on the red carpet for the MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on August 30, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

