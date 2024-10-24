Trending
Music
Oct. 24, 2024 / 1:06 PM

Shawn Mendes previews concert film 'For Friends and Family Only'

By Jessica Inman
Shawn Mendes, pictured during his performance at Global Citizen Live in 2021, previewed his upcoming concert film on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is previewing his upcoming concert film, which premieres in select theaters ahead of his upcoming album's release the following day.

In For Friends and Family, which debuts on Nov. 14, Mendes performs Shawn for an intimate audience in Woodstock, N.Y., weaving in anecdotes about each track.

"I want tonight to just feel like light," Mendes says in the trailer. "And effortless, and fun and free."

Shawn, which drops Nov. 15, is the 26-year-old musician's fifth album, and his first in four years.

"It was shaped by Mendes' travels and experiences over the past two years," a press release states.

The trailer shows an animated car rolling into a a drive-in movie theater, with his film playing on a big screen between the trees. The scene includes theater seats, a popcorn machine, a camper trailer, crackling fire and instruments.

"I'm so excited to share this show and album with you guys all over the world," Mendes wrote in a social media post sharing the trailer.

Tickets for the concert film are now on sale at www.friendsandfamilyfilm.com.

Mendes will continue performing his album during live shows through November.

