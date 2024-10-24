Trending
NCT's Jaehyun sings about 'Unconditional' love in new single

By Annie Martin

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jaehyun is back with new solo music.

The K-pop star, a member of the boy band NCT, released a single and music video for the song "Unconditional" on Thursday.

"Unconditional" is an English-language track celebrating unconditional love with a partner.

"She deserves to be loved / With no limit out loud," Jaehyun sings. "I just bought my baby Prada / Got another for her / Straight from the store / Fly her round the world / So she can hang by the shore / That's my baby / That's my sugar / I don't need no honey on the side."

"Unconditional" follows the release of Jaehyun's debut solo album, J, in August. The album features the singles "Roses," "Dandelion" and "Smoke."

Jaehyun is a member of NCT and its subunits NCT 127 and DoJaeJung. As a full group, NCT has 25 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT Wish.

