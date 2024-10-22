Trending
Music
Oct. 22, 2024 / 2:05 PM

Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in 'Guts World Tour' concert special trailer

By Annie Martin
The "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour" concert special will premiere Oct. 29 on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The "Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour" concert special will premiere Oct. 29 on Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo takes the stage in a trailer for her upcoming concert special.

Netflix released a preview of Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour on Tuesday.

The new special was filmed at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles in August during Rodrigo's Guts world tour. The tour promotes her second studio album, Guts, released in September 2023.

"At a sold-out concert in her hometown of LA, Olivia Rodrigo pours her heart into an electrifying night of chart-topping hits and pop-rock power ballads," an official description reads.

The Guts world tour kicked off in February and will conclude Tuesday in Sydney, Australia.

"I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans," Rodrigo said in a statement. "For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"

The special will also see Rodrigo perform songs from her 2021 debut album, Sour. Guts features the singles "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right?" and "Get Him Back!," while Sour includes the hits "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Good 4 U."

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour concert special premieres Oct. 29 on Netflix.

Grammy-winning pop star Olivia Rodrigo turns 21

Olivia Rodrigo arrives at the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of White House COVID-19 vaccine push in Washington, on July 14, 2021. The singer/actress gave a press conference during her visit. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

