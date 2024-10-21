Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour

1 of 3 | Shakira, pictured at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 announced her 2025 tour dates. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shakira is going on tour in 2025, the singer announced Monday. Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour begins in May in Charlotte, N.C., and continues through the summer months. Advertisement

The icon released an album of the same name, which means "women no longer cry," in March.

"When I was creating each one of the 16 tracks in this album, I was raw... I was picking up pieces of myself from the floor," she said on The Tonight Show at the time."I was trying to rebuild myself, and music was the glue."

"But it felt like it was alchemical process in which I was transforming pain and anger and frustration into creativity and productivity and strength and resilience," she said.

Here are my new 2025 North America dates. I'm so excited to share my best show yet with you. Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself. I can't wait to celebrate with you in May! ❤️ Register at https://t.co/zfsHUjXcLX for presale access to tickets for... pic.twitter.com/JrbviRyTOY— Shakira (@shakira) October 21, 2024 Advertisement

She also performed for about 40,000 during an impromptu show in New York City.

"I'm so excited to share my best show yet with you," she wrote on social media, in a post announcing her tour. "Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself."

