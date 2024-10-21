Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 21, 2024 / 2:31 PM

Shakira announces 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour

By Jessica Inman
Shakira, pictured at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 announced her 2025 tour dates. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Shakira, pictured at the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 announced her 2025 tour dates. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shakira is going on tour in 2025, the singer announced Monday.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour begins in May in Charlotte, N.C., and continues through the summer months.

Advertisement

The icon released an album of the same name, which means "women no longer cry," in March.

"When I was creating each one of the 16 tracks in this album, I was raw... I was picking up pieces of myself from the floor," she said on The Tonight Show at the time."I was trying to rebuild myself, and music was the glue."

"But it felt like it was alchemical process in which I was transforming pain and anger and frustration into creativity and productivity and strength and resilience," she said.

Advertisement

She also performed for about 40,000 during an impromptu show in New York City.

"I'm so excited to share my best show yet with you," she wrote on social media, in a post announcing her tour. "Thank you all for supporting and inspiring me to keep pushing myself."

Shakira's career: music, awards and red carpets

Shakira poses for the media at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 6, 2001. That same year, Shakira sold 13 million copies of her first English-language album "Laundry Service." Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

shakira

Read More

Latest Headlines

Aespa releases 'Whiplash' EP, music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Aespa releases 'Whiplash' EP, music video
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Aespa released the album "Whiplash" and a music video for its song of the same name.
Karol G, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Music // 6 hours ago
Karol G, Bad Bunny win big at the Billboard Latin Music Awards
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Karol G and Bad Bunny were the big winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards ceremony in Florida.
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Music // 23 hours ago
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne were among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.
Zayn Malik postpones concert tour after Liam Payne's death
Music // 2 days ago
Zayn Malik postpones concert tour after Liam Payne's death
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik has postponed dates on his solo concert tour after his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died Wednesday.
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Coldplay's 'Moon Music' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Coldplay's "Moon Music" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' sequel album
Music // 2 days ago
Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' sequel album
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue released "Tension II," a sequel to her 2023 album "Tension," on Friday.
Gracie Abrams releases four new songs in 'Secret of Us' deluxe album
Music // 3 days ago
Gracie Abrams releases four new songs in 'Secret of Us' deluxe album
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams released a deluxe version of "The Secret of Us" Friday, and the new album features four new songs.
Taylor Swift visits Miami stadium ahead of 'Eras' tour final leg
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift visits Miami stadium ahead of 'Eras' tour final leg
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift and Olivia, one of the pop icon's three cats, visited Miami's Hard Rock Stadium Friday, ahead of her evening performance there.
Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 3 days ago
Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The 31st annual Billboard Latin Music Awards will air Sunday on Telemundo and stream on Peacock.
Blackpink's Rose, Bruno Mars release 'Apt.' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's Rose, Bruno Mars release 'Apt.' single, music video
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop star Rosé and Bruno Mars released "Apt.," a first song from Rosé's debut solo album, "Rosie."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement