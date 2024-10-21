Aespa released the album "Whiplash" and a music video for its song of the same name. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Aespa is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Whiplash and a music video for its song of the same name Monday. Advertisement

The "Whiplash" video shows the members of Aespa get behind the camera and showcase different looks on a stark white stage.

The Whiplash album also features the tracks "Kill It," "Flights, Not Feelings," "Pink Hoodie," "Flowers" and "Just Another Girl."

aespa 에스파 'Whiplash' Highlight Medleyhttps://t.co/7xxncJwWbf aespa 에스파 The 5th Mini Album〖Whiplash〗 ➫ 2024.10.21 6PM (KST) 01. Whiplash (Title) 02. Kill It 03. Flights, Not Feelings 04. Pink Hoodie 05. Flowers 06. Just Another Girl https://t.co/8IVqBeE9vE ... pic.twitter.com/pnupySJAJj— aespa (@aespa_official) October 10, 2024

Whiplash is Aespa's first release since the album Armageddon, released in May.

In addition to its new music, Aespa will perform Nov. 21 at the Mnet Asian Music Awards, where it is nominated for Best Female Group, Best Music Video and other awards.

Aespa consists of Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The group made its debut in 2020.