Liam Payne died after a fall from his hotel balcony Wednesday. He was 31.

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik has postponed dates on his solo concert tour after his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died Wednesday. Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the...— zayn (@zaynmalik) October 19, 2024

Payne, 31, took a fatal plunge from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The circumstances remain under investigation by local authorities.

Malik, 31, announced on social media Saturday that he is pushing back the U.S. leg of his tour, which was supposed to begin next week, until January so he can mourn his friend.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," Malik wrote on X.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

