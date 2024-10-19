Advertisement
Music
Oct. 19, 2024

Zayn Malik postpones concert tour after Liam Payne's death

By Karen Butler
Liam Payne died after a fall from his hotel balcony Wednesday. He was 31. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Liam Payne died after a fall from his hotel balcony Wednesday. He was 31. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Zayn Malik has postponed dates on his solo concert tour after his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died Wednesday.

Payne, 31, took a fatal plunge from a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires.

The circumstances remain under investigation by local authorities.

Malik, 31, announced on social media Saturday that he is pushing back the U.S. leg of his tour, which was supposed to begin next week, until January so he can mourn his friend.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," Malik wrote on X.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Liam Payne's career: Remembering the One Direction star

Left to right, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Harry Styles, of One Direction, perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on March 12, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

