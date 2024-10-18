Trending
Music
Oct. 18, 2024 / 3:23 PM

Kylie Minogue releases 'Tension' sequel album

By Jessica Inman
Kylie Minogue released the sequel album to "Tension" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Kylie Minogue released the sequel album to "Tension" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue is back with new music.

The 56-year-old music icon released the album Tension II on Friday. The album is a sequel to Tension, which dropped in September 2023.

In a video she posted Friday, Minogue cuddles a puppy and tells her fans, "Tension II is out now, but I'm sorry, I'm really distracted."

She previously released music videos for the album's singles "Lights Camera Action" and "My Oh My" with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.

Other artists that appear on the 13-track album include The Blessed Madonna, Orville Peck, Diplo and Sia.

Earlier this year, Minogue performed in a Las Vegas residency show at The Voltaire, which wrapped in May.

Her Tension tour kicks off in February 2025.

