1 of 2 | Gracie Abrams, pictured during her performance on "Today" in June, released the deluxe version of her album "Secret of Us" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Gracie Abrams released a deluxe version of her album The Secret of Us Friday. The album includes four new tracks -- "Cool," "That's So True," "I Told You Things" and "Packing It Up" -- and live Vevo recordings of the songs "I Love You, I'm Sorry," "I Knew It, I Know You" and "Free Now." Advertisement

"I could float away I am so excited," Abrams, 25, said in a social media post.

Abrams originally dropped The Secret of Us in June.

Her sophomore album includes a collaboration with Taylor Swift, and Abrams will join the 34-year-old pop icon for the final portion of her Eras tour, which kicks off Friday evening.

Advertisement

"She's as extraordinary a friend and mentor as she is an artist and a writer. She's really just the best," Abrams said of Swift in June.

She continues her The Secret of Us Tour Feb. 8 in Madrid, Spain.

In "Packing it Up," she sings, "I swear that I wasn't looking for much but that's just when you happened. That's right when you happened."