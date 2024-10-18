Trending
Music
Oct. 18, 2024 / 12:44 PM

Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
J Balvin (R) and Valentina Ferrer attend the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday. The awards show will air Sunday on Telemundo. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 3 | J Balvin (R) and Valentina Ferrer attend the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday. The awards show will air Sunday on Telemundo. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Billboard Latin Music Awards will return Sunday.

The 31st annual ceremony was held Thursday in Miami and will air Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Telemundo and Universo. The show will also stream on Peacock.

Billboard presents the Billboard Latin Music Awards to honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music.

Karol G leads this year's nominees, followed by Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma.

How to watch

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will air Sunday at 9 p.m. EDT on Telemundo and Universo. The ceremony will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Participants

Chencho Corleone, Gloria Trevi, Grupo Niche, J Balvin, Pepe Aguilar, Prince Royce, Proyecto Uno and Yandel will perform, along with up-and-coming artists Fuerza Regida, Gabito Ballesteros, Luis Alfonso, Maria Beccera and Xavi.

Corleone will perform "Lo Caro y Lo Bueno" for the first time on television, while Balvin will perform a special arrangement of his hit "Cosa de Locos." Aguilar will perform a medley of his greatest hits, including "Por Mujeres Como Tú," "Prometiste," "Recuérdame Bonito" and new song "Cuídamela Bien."

Presenters include Alexa Martin, Alicia Machado, Camila Fernández, Danna, Isabella Castillo, Jacqueline Bracamontes, Kali Uchis, Lupillo Rivera, Maffio, Majo Aguilar, Mau y Ricky, Paola Jara, Pipe Bueno, Venesti and Yahritza y Su Esencia.

Nominations

Karol G leads the nominees with 17 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Latin Album of the Year for Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season). Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma follow with 15 nominations each.

Feid is up for 11 awards, while Fuerza Regida and Junior H are both nominated for 8 awards.

The Artist of the Year nominees are: Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Junior H, Karol G and Peso Pluma.

Pepe Aguilar will receive this year's Billboard Hall of Fame Award.

J Balvin, Xavi walk the red carpet at 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards

J Balvin (R), and his girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, walk the red carpet at the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mediapro Studio in Medley, Fla., on October 17, 2024. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

