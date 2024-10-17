1 of 3 | Jin, of the boy band BTS, will release his first solo EP, "Happy," on Nov. 15, and he dropped the track list for the album Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin, of the boy band BTS, is sharing new details about his upcoming album. The 31-year-old K-pop star released the track list for Happy, his first solo EP, on Wednesday. Advertisement

Songs include "Running Wild," "I'll Be There," "Another Level," "Until it Reaches You," "Heart on the Window" with Red Velvet's Wendy, and "In Yearning/Longing."

Bright Music also released four concept photographs for the album, which show Jin looking away from the camera, appearing to be in deep thought.

A short concept clip shows Jin playing tennis, sleeping on a lounge chair, reading the newspaper and pouring cereal.

"Happy reflects Jin's honest contemplation of happiness, which holds significant importance to him. Embarking on a journey to find the true meaning of happiness, Jin aims to share a sense of warmth and comfort through a true, authentic expression of himself as a solo artist," reads a press release cited by Billboard.

The album is scheduled for release Nov. 15.

BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus while its members complete their mandatory military service and focus on solo endeavors.

J-Hope completed his military service Thursday, while Jin finished his in June.

Back to the street pic.twitter.com/q3LSBR1wzU— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) October 17, 2024

RM recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on her single "Neva Play," while Jimin released his sophomore solo album in July.

