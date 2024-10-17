Trending
Music
Oct. 17, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Jin of BTS shares track list for 'Happy' solo EP

By Jessica Inman
Jin, of the boy band BTS, will release his first solo EP, "Happy," on Nov. 15, and he dropped the track list for the album Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Jin, of the boy band BTS, will release his first solo EP, "Happy," on Nov. 15, and he dropped the track list for the album Wednesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jin, of the boy band BTS, is sharing new details about his upcoming album.

The 31-year-old K-pop star released the track list for Happy, his first solo EP, on Wednesday.

Songs include "Running Wild," "I'll Be There," "Another Level," "Until it Reaches You," "Heart on the Window" with Red Velvet's Wendy, and "In Yearning/Longing."

Bright Music also released four concept photographs for the album, which show Jin looking away from the camera, appearing to be in deep thought.

A short concept clip shows Jin playing tennis, sleeping on a lounge chair, reading the newspaper and pouring cereal.

"Happy reflects Jin's honest contemplation of happiness, which holds significant importance to him. Embarking on a journey to find the true meaning of happiness, Jin aims to share a sense of warmth and comfort through a true, authentic expression of himself as a solo artist," reads a press release cited by Billboard.

The album is scheduled for release Nov. 15.

BTS also consists of Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus while its members complete their mandatory military service and focus on solo endeavors.

J-Hope completed his military service Thursday, while Jin finished his in June.

RM recently collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on her single "Neva Play," while Jimin released his sophomore solo album in July.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

