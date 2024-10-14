Seventeen released the album "Spill the Feels" and a music video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled. Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Spill the Feels and a music video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled on Monday. Advertisement

The "Love, Money, Fame" video shows the members of Seventeen remain unbothered amid disasters such as an armed robbery and plane crash -- buoyed along by the power of love.

DJ Khaled makes a cameo in the video.

Seventeen celebrated the song's release with a singalong video.

Spill the Feels also features the tracks "Eyes on You," "1 to 13," "Candy," "Rain" and "Water." The EP is Seventeen's first release since the greatest hits album 17 is Right Here in April.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.