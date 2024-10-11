Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 11, 2024 / 11:06 AM

Blackpink's Jennie releases 'Mantra,' first solo single of 2024

By Annie Martin
Jennie released a single and music video for the song "Mantra" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Jennie released a single and music video for the song "Mantra" on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Jennie is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a member of the girl group Blackpink, released a single and music video for the song "Mantra" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Mantra" video shows Jennie take over the streets of Los Angeles as she shares her "pretty girl mantra."

Jennie discussed the song in an interview with Vogue earlier this month.

"It's a fun, upbeat anthem that celebrates girl power and inspires every woman to shine in her own way with confidence," she said.

Jennie's Blackpink bandmates Rosé and Lisa showed their support on Instagram Stories, with Lisa writing, "Omg!!!!! @jennyrubyjane You ate girl."

"Mantra" marks Jennie's first solo single of 2024, following "Solo" in 2018 and "You & Me" in 2023. The singer also appeared on "One of the Girls" with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp and "Slow Motion" with Matt Champion.

"Mantra" is also her first release since leaving YG Entertainment and Interscope Records as a solo artist. She launched her own label, Odd Atelier, in November 2023.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' features collaborations with MGK, Wiz Khalifa
Music // 50 minutes ago
Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' features collaborations with MGK, Wiz Khalifa
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll dropped new music Friday. "Beautifully Broken" features 22 tracks, including "Time of Day" with MGK, "Higher Than Heaven" with Wiz Khalifa and "When the Drugs Don't Work" with Ilsey.
Charli XCX releases 'Brat' remix album
Music // 1 hour ago
Charli XCX releases 'Brat' remix album
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Charli XCX dropped a remix version of "Brat" on Friday.
Seventeen sings in rain in 'Love, Money, Fame' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen sings in rain in 'Love, Money, Fame' music video teaser
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a preview of its music video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled.
Shawn Mendes concert film 'For Friends and Family Only' to play in theaters
Music // 1 day ago
Shawn Mendes concert film 'For Friends and Family Only' to play in theaters
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes performs his album "Shawn" in "For Friends and Family Only," a live concert film that will screen in theaters Nov. 14.
Taylor Swift donates $5M to hurricane relief efforts
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift donates $5M to hurricane relief efforts
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to Feeding America to help those impacted by recent hurricanes in the American southeast.
Blackpink's Lisa shares 'Moonlit Floor' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Lisa shares 'Moonlit Floor' performance video
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa released a performance video for her romantic new solo single "Moonlit Floor."
Hugh Jackman to perform concert series at Radio City Music Hall
Music // 1 day ago
Hugh Jackman to perform concert series at Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman will perform songs from "The Greatest Showman," "The Music Man" and more in the new show "Hugh Jackman: From New York, with Love."
Keith Urban to headline, co-host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Music // 2 days ago
Keith Urban to headline, co-host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Keith Urban will headline and co-host the "New Year's Eve Life: Nashville's Big Bash" special on CBS, with Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and other country music artists to perform.
Luke Combs, Eric Church planning 'Concert for Carolina' fundraiser
Music // 3 days ago
Luke Combs, Eric Church planning 'Concert for Carolina' fundraiser
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Country music stars Luke Combs and Eric Church are planning a "Concert for Carolina" fundraiser to aid those whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Kim Deal releases single 'A Good Time Pushed' ahead of upcoming solo album
Music // 3 days ago
Kim Deal releases single 'A Good Time Pushed' ahead of upcoming solo album
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Kim Deal is releasing her first-ever solo album in November, and on Monday, she shared the third single, "A Good Time Pushed."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer
Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Michelle Wie, Matt Bomer
Prime Video users to soon have Apple TV+ add-on option
Prime Video users to soon have Apple TV+ add-on option
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement