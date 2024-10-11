Trending
Oct. 11, 2024 / 10:13 AM

Charli XCX releases 'Brat' remix album

By Jessica Inman
Charli XCX, pictured at The Fashion Awards in 2021, released a "Brat" remix album on Friday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Charli XCX, pictured at The Fashion Awards in 2021, released a "Brat" remix album on Friday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Charli XCX dropped a remix version of Brat on Friday.

"Brat and it's completely different but also still brat - out now!" the singer, 32, wrote on social media. "And it's completely different but also still brat kinda just like I said!"

The new release has the same track list as Brat, which came out in June, but each remixed song includes a collaboration with artists like Ariana Grande, The 1975, Troye Sivan, Addison Rae and Bon Iver.

The new album also features Guess with Billie Eilish.

Other artists include Robyn, Yung Lean, Bb Trickz, Jon Hopkins, A.G. Cook, Caroline Polachek, Bladee, Lorde, The Japanese House, Tinashae, Julian Casablancas and Shygirl.

Charli XCX posted a photo carousel to accompany the announcement about her new music on social media.

The first photo shows the musician standing next to a lime green billboard with her album's title, which has to be read from left to right.

That post had more than 620,000 likes and more than 3,800 comments within hours.

Fans described this latest project as "biblical," "iconic" and "legendary."

Charli XCX turns 32: a look back

Singer Charli XCX attends the Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 18, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

