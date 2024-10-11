Carole King helps Reba McEntire with 'Happy's Place' theme song

1 of 5 | Reba McEntire, pictured at the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame + Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show press conference on February 8, stars in "Happy's Place," which premieres on October. 18. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Carole King helped Reba McEntire create the theme song for her upcoming comedy, Happy's Place, which premieres Friday. In the show, McEntire, 69, portrays Bobbie, who takes over "Happy's Place," her dad's bar. Advertisement

She "is surprised to discover that she has a new business partner, Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo, a twenty something half-sister she never knew she had," an official synopsis reads.

McEntire, who sings the new show's theme song, sought King's help in penning the lyrics.

"I had the beginning and a chorus but mainly the melody. Then (King) came in and wrote the lyrics and added a melody. I said, 'Carole, I really love my melody and I love your lyrics.' So she said, 'Throw them together,'" McEntire told USA Today.

Doug Sisemore also had a hand in writing the song.

McEntire said that although she and King, 82, hadn't gotten together in years, King was ready to jump on board.

"It just doesn't get much better than that," McEntire said of the collaboration. "I hope my fans will love this song as much as they did the theme song for the Reba show."

Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn also star.

Happy's Place plays on NBC at 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Peacock will stream the episode Oct. 19.