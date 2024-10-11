Jelly Roll's 'Beautifully Broken' features collaborations with MGK, Wiz Khalifa

1 of 5 | Jelly Roll, pictured during his Global Citizen Live performance on September 28, released new music on Friday. Photo by Steve Ferdman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll dropped new music Friday. Beautifully Broken includes 22 songs, such as "Time of Day" with MGK, "Higher Than Heaven" with Wiz Khalifa and "When the Drugs Don't Work" with Ilsey. Advertisement

His song "Get By," which was selected the ESPN college football season anthem, is also featured.

In an interview with MGK, formerly Machine Gun Kelly, the 39-year-old singer compared his latest album to Whitsitt Chapel, which came out in 2023.

He said whereas the earlier project "was full frown, this one is frown-ish."

"So on this album, you see that growth, because my goal is that this kind of always arcs up, you know what I mean? I'm kind of always letting the flower bloom a little more with what I'm growing as a human," he said in the snippet shared on Instagram. "I'm hoping that's always reflective on the songwriting side too."

In addition to their collaboration on Beautifully Broken, MGK and Jelly Roll previously teamed up for "Lonely Road."

Jelly Roll's new music arrives as continues his U.S. tour, which concludes Oct. 27, Billboard reports.