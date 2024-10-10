Seventeen released a preview of its music video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled. Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new music video. The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled on Thursday.

The "Love, Money, Fame" teaser showcases the members of Seventeen, with one scene showing the group singing and dancing in the rain.

Seventeen previously released a teaser that introduces the video's theme of questioning what love is.

Thursday's teaser attempts to answer the question with responses including "Love is expressing," "Love is pushing forward" and "Love is exploding emotions."

"Love, Money, Fame" appears on Seventeen's forthcoming EP Spill the Feels. The group will release the album and the full "Love, Money, Fame" music video Oct. 14.

Spill the Feels also features the tracks "Eyes on You," "1 to 13," "Candy," "Rain" and "Water." The EP is the group's first release since the greatest hits album 17 is Right Here in April.

In addition to the new EP, Seventeen collaborated with composers Bleeding Fingers on an original track for the BBC America docuseries Asia. The song is featured in a trailer for the natural history series narrated by David Attenborough.

"We are incredibly honored to be a part of this groundbreaking new series Asia that reveals the untold stories of the continent's breathtaking natural beauty and wonders. As artists, it is important for us to spread solidarity and positivity through our music, an to be able to work on this vital project alongside the legendary Sir David Attenborough and the multi-award-winning Bleeding Fingers is truly a full-circle moment for us. We hope the music we created together will bring audiences closer to the series," Seventeen said in a press release.

Asia will consist of seven episodes and premiere on BBC America and AMC+ in 2025.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.