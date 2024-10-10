Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 10, 2024 / 3:46 PM

Seventeen sings in rain in 'Love, Money, Fame' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a preview of its music video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled. Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment
Seventeen released a preview of its music video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled. Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Love, Money, Fame" featuring DJ Khaled on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "Love, Money, Fame" teaser showcases the members of Seventeen, with one scene showing the group singing and dancing in the rain.

Seventeen previously released a teaser that introduces the video's theme of questioning what love is.

Thursday's teaser attempts to answer the question with responses including "Love is expressing," "Love is pushing forward" and "Love is exploding emotions."

"Love, Money, Fame" appears on Seventeen's forthcoming EP Spill the Feels. The group will release the album and the full "Love, Money, Fame" music video Oct. 14.

Spill the Feels also features the tracks "Eyes on You," "1 to 13," "Candy," "Rain" and "Water." The EP is the group's first release since the greatest hits album 17 is Right Here in April.

In addition to the new EP, Seventeen collaborated with composers Bleeding Fingers on an original track for the BBC America docuseries Asia. The song is featured in a trailer for the natural history series narrated by David Attenborough.

Advertisement

"We are incredibly honored to be a part of this groundbreaking new series Asia that reveals the untold stories of the continent's breathtaking natural beauty and wonders. As artists, it is important for us to spread solidarity and positivity through our music, an to be able to work on this vital project alongside the legendary Sir David Attenborough and the multi-award-winning Bleeding Fingers is truly a full-circle moment for us. We hope the music we created together will bring audiences closer to the series," Seventeen said in a press release.

Asia will consist of seven episodes and premiere on BBC America and AMC+ in 2025.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Shawn Mendes concert film 'For Friends and Family Only' to play in theaters
Music // 5 hours ago
Shawn Mendes concert film 'For Friends and Family Only' to play in theaters
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes performs his album "Shawn" in "For Friends and Family Only," a live concert film that will screen in theaters Nov. 14.
Taylor Swift donates $5M to hurricane relief efforts
Music // 18 hours ago
Taylor Swift donates $5M to hurricane relief efforts
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to Feeding America to help those impacted by recent hurricanes in the American southeast.
Blackpink's Lisa shares 'Moonlit Floor' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Lisa shares 'Moonlit Floor' performance video
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa released a performance video for her romantic new solo single "Moonlit Floor."
Hugh Jackman to perform concert series at Radio City Music Hall
Music // 1 day ago
Hugh Jackman to perform concert series at Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman will perform songs from "The Greatest Showman," "The Music Man" and more in the new show "Hugh Jackman: From New York, with Love."
Keith Urban to headline, co-host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Music // 2 days ago
Keith Urban to headline, co-host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Keith Urban will headline and co-host the "New Year's Eve Life: Nashville's Big Bash" special on CBS, with Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and other country music artists to perform.
Luke Combs, Eric Church planning 'Concert for Carolina' fundraiser
Music // 2 days ago
Luke Combs, Eric Church planning 'Concert for Carolina' fundraiser
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Country music stars Luke Combs and Eric Church are planning a "Concert for Carolina" fundraiser to aid those whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Kim Deal releases single 'A Good Time Pushed' ahead of upcoming solo album
Music // 3 days ago
Kim Deal releases single 'A Good Time Pushed' ahead of upcoming solo album
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Kim Deal is releasing her first-ever solo album in November, and on Monday, she shared the third single, "A Good Time Pushed."
Taylor Swift is wealthiest woman in music
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift is wealthiest woman in music
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is officially the wealthiest woman in music, with a net worth of some $1.6 billion.
Charli XCX remix album to include Ariana Grande collaboration
Music // 3 days ago
Charli XCX remix album to include Ariana Grande collaboration
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Charli XCX is teasing her upcoming remix album, which drops Friday.
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Music // 3 days ago
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- CBS aired a star-studded special celebrating 50 years of the American Music Awards on Sunday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
What to watch: 5 Adam Brody roles beyond 'Nobody Wants This'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Famous birthdays for Oct. 10: David Lee Roth, Wendi McLendon-Covey
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Scott Bakula, Guillermo del Toro
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement