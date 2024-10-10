Trending
Music
Oct. 10, 2024 / 10:55 AM

Shawn Mendes concert film 'For Friends and Family Only' to play in theaters

By Annie Martin
Shawn Mendes performs his album "Shawn" in "For Friends and Family Only," a live concert film that will screen in theaters Nov. 14. Photo courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing
1 of 3 | Shawn Mendes performs his album "Shawn" in "For Friends and Family Only," a live concert film that will screen in theaters Nov. 14. Photo courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes has a new concert film coming to theaters.

Shawn Mendes: For Friends and Family Only (A Live Concert Film) will play in theaters for one night only Nov. 14. It is being presented in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing.

For Friends and Family Only celebrates the release of Mendes' album Shawn on Nov. 15 and will see the 26-year-old singer-songwriter give "a heartfelt performance" of the album in its entirety for the first time.

"Filmed at the historic Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, N.Y., Shawn treats the audience to more than just a concert as he shares personal stories and the inspiration behind each track from the album, giving fans an intimate look at the creative journey that shaped the music," a press release reads.

Shawn is described as Mendes' "most musically intimate and lyrically vulnerable album to date, guiding listeners through a profound self-dialogue with each song."

"Performing this album for the first time in such an intimate setting, surrounded by close friends, family, and the people who helped bring it to life, was truly special. I'm excited for fans around the world to feel that same connection through the film and get to experience the 'Friends & Family' shows before the album release," Mendes said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. EDT along a full list of theaters and showtimes.

Mendes will also perform Shawn during a series of concerts in October and November.

Oct. 14 - Nashville, at Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Brooklyn Paramount

Oct. 22 - Los Angeles, at The Ford

Oct. 24 - Seattle, at Paramount Theatre

Oct. 28 - Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Nov. 13 - Berlin, at Tempodrom

Nov. 25 - Toronto, Canada, at Massey Hall

Shawn will mark Mendes' first album since Wonder in 2020. In 2022, the singer canceled the remaining dates of his Wonder tour and announced a break from performing to focus on his mental health.

His first concert film, Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert, premiered on Netflix in 2020.

Shawn Mendes turns 26: a look back

Shawn Mendes performs on the court in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on August 23, 2014. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

