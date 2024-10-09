Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 9, 2024 / 12:15 PM

Hugh Jackman to perform concert series at Radio City Music Hall

By Annie Martin
Hugh Jackman will perform songs from "The Greatest Showman," "The Music Man" and more in the new show "Hugh Jackman: From New York, with Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Hugh Jackman will perform songs from "The Greatest Showman," "The Music Man" and more in the new show "Hugh Jackman: From New York, with Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman will return to the stage for a new concert series at Radio City Music Hall.

The New York City venue announced Wednesday that Jackman, 55, will star in the live show Hugh Jackman: From New York, with Love.

Advertisement

From New York, with Love will see Jackman perform songs from his iconic roles in Broadway and film musicals, including The Boy from Oz, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man, along with "other surprises from his career."

The 12-date series kicks off Jan. 24, 2025, and concludes Aug. 16.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Jan. 24, 25

Apr. 18, 19

May 23, 24

June 20, 21

July 18, 19

Aug. 15, 16

Tickets go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Jackman confirmed the news in a video Wednesday on Instagram featuring his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds. Jackman must jokingly dissuade Reynolds from wanting to share the stage in his new show.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine opened in theaters in July and topped the North American box office.

Hugh Jackman's career: films, Broadway and Wolverine

From left to right, Marisa Tomei, Hugh Jackman and Ashley Judd attend the premiere of their film "Someone Like You" in New York City on March 28, 2001. Jackman plays Eddie Alden in the film. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Keith Urban to headline, co-host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Music // 22 hours ago
Keith Urban to headline, co-host 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Keith Urban will headline and co-host the "New Year's Eve Life: Nashville's Big Bash" special on CBS, with Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and other country music artists to perform.
Luke Combs, Eric Church planning 'Concert for Carolina' fundraiser
Music // 1 day ago
Luke Combs, Eric Church planning 'Concert for Carolina' fundraiser
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Country music stars Luke Combs and Eric Church are planning a "Concert for Carolina" fundraiser to aid those whose lives have been devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Kim Deal releases single 'A Good Time Pushed' ahead of upcoming solo album
Music // 1 day ago
Kim Deal releases single 'A Good Time Pushed' ahead of upcoming solo album
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Kim Deal is releasing her first-ever solo album in November, and on Monday, she shared the third single, "A Good Time Pushed."
Taylor Swift is wealthiest woman in music
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift is wealthiest woman in music
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is officially the wealthiest woman in music, with a net worth of some $1.6 billion.
Charli XCX remix album to include Ariana Grande collaboration
Music // 2 days ago
Charli XCX remix album to include Ariana Grande collaboration
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Charli XCX is teasing her upcoming remix album, which drops Friday.
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Music // 2 days ago
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- CBS aired a star-studded special celebrating 50 years of the American Music Awards on Sunday night.
Otis Redding gets posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 4 days ago
Otis Redding gets posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Otis Redding was given a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.
Future's 'Mixtape Pluto' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Future's 'Mixtape Pluto' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper Future's "Mixtape Pluto" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Donald Glover cancels rest of Childish Gambino tour due to health issues
Music // 4 days ago
Donald Glover cancels rest of Childish Gambino tour due to health issues
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Donald Glover has canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino concert tour due to his planned surgery and anticipated recovery.
Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Espresso' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 5 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Espresso' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter performed "Espresso" on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday night.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Famous birthdays for Oct. 8: Sigourney Weaver, Teddy Riley
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Movie review: 'Terrifier 3' increases shocks with surprising restraint
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Jennifer Hudson honors Whitney Houston on American Music Awards special
Art the Clown actor channels Will Ferrell in 'Terrifier 3'
Art the Clown actor channels Will Ferrell in 'Terrifier 3'
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
Louis Puech Scigliuzzi: Laurent just wanted to bid adieu to 'Daryl Dixon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement