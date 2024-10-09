Hugh Jackman to perform concert series at Radio City Music Hall

1 of 5 | Hugh Jackman will perform songs from "The Greatest Showman," "The Music Man" and more in the new show "Hugh Jackman: From New York, with Love." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman will return to the stage for a new concert series at Radio City Music Hall. The New York City venue announced Wednesday that Jackman, 55, will star in the live show Hugh Jackman: From New York, with Love. Advertisement

From New York, with Love will see Jackman perform songs from his iconic roles in Broadway and film musicals, including The Boy from Oz, The Greatest Showman and The Music Man, along with "other surprises from his career."

The 12-date series kicks off Jan. 24, 2025, and concludes Aug. 16.

The full list of dates is as follows:

Jan. 24, 25

Apr. 18, 19

May 23, 24

June 20, 21

July 18, 19

Aug. 15, 16

Tickets go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. EDT, with pre-sales to begin Oct. 17 at 10 a.m.

Advertisement JUST ANNOUNCED: Hugh Jackman: From New York, With Love will appear live at Radio City for 12 shows, Jan - Aug, 2025! pic.twitter.com/aDr9H3M9hT— Radio City (@RadioCity) October 9, 2024

Jackman confirmed the news in a video Wednesday on Instagram featuring his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Ryan Reynolds. Jackman must jokingly dissuade Reynolds from wanting to share the stage in his new show.

Deadpool & Wolverine opened in theaters in July and topped the North American box office.

