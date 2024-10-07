Taylor Swift is wealthiest woman in music

1 of 4 | Taylor Swift, pictured at the Golden Globe Awards in January, is now richer than Madonna, Beyonce and Celine Dion. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift is officially the wealthiest woman in music, with a net worth of some $1.6 billion. The 34-year-old singing sensation is now richer than Madonna, Beyoncé and Celine Dion, Billboard reports. Advertisement

Rihanna previously held the spot for richest female musician, with a net worth of about $1.4 billion, but Rihanna's fortune was built largely from her Fenty Beauty makeup products and lingerie.

"Swift is the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances," Forbes reports. "Her fortune includes nearly $600 million amassed from royalties and touring, plus a music catalog worth an estimated $600 million and some $125 million in real estate."

Swift was recently named Artist of the Year, and was the recipient of the Video of the Year award, among other accolades, at the MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 11.

